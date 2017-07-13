“This win-win move allows for Evisions Higher Education and the former Evisions Research businesses to flourish within their respective lines of expertise,” said Evisions president and CEO, Joe Potenza.

Evisions, Inc., announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Research Suite business to private equity firm Quad Partners. New ownership will operate the business under the Cayuse name and will retain the Cayuse research suite of solutions.

“This win-win move allows for Evisions Higher Education and the former Evisions Research businesses to flourish within their respective lines of expertise,” said Evisions president and CEO, Joe Potenza. “The desire to create autonomy for each of these strong brands led us to Quad Partners as an ideal owner and investor to ensure continued success for the research client base.”

Evisions will move forward during this exciting time with its continued emphasis on innovation within the Higher Education marketplace. Evisions customers will benefit from increased focus and investment in the development of the existing Higher Education product line—Argos, IntelleCheck and FormFusion—and dedication to the development of innovative new solutions to meet their needs; all while continuing to enjoy the same level of world class services and support. Additionally, this transition will significantly benefit the Higher Education community as it allows for strengthened relationships and collaborative development with Evisions’ industry partners.

The Cayuse business, its customers, and employees will benefit from Quad Partners’ commitment to continued growth of the business and support of the existing customer base, as well as access to Quad Partners’ resources in the education space.

“Cayuse remains committed to supporting its loyal customers and the research community,” said Matt McLellan, president and CEO at Cayuse. “Investment and backing from Quad Partners allows us to focus on our core mission as a standalone organization, while also exploring new opportunities for growth in the rapidly evolving academic and research environment.”

About Evisions, Inc.: Evisions develops innovative, easy-to-use software solutions that help higher education administration professionals work more efficiently. Focused exclusively on the needs of colleges and universities, Evisions solutions simplify workflows, eliminate manual and redundant processes and increase productivity through greater efficiency. Evisions solutions include Argos Enterprise Reporting, IntelleCheck and FormFusion; and every solution is backed by Evisions superior support services and a commitment to customer success. Learn more and join our conversations at http://www.evisions.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and blog.evisions.com.

About Cayuse: Cayuse, Inc. delivers and supports user-friendly solutions that simplify research administration so that the world’s brightest minds can focus on discovery, not paperwork. We are passionate about serving the research community through mindful product creation, dedicated service and a commitment to improving and enriching our world. Visit http://www.cayuse.com to learn more.

About Quad Partners: Quad Partners was founded in 2000 to make value-added private investments in the education industry. Today, Quad is one of the most active investors in privately-owned education companies in the United States. Visit http://www.quadpartners.com to learn more.