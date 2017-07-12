This has been a historic year for GeoLinks so far,” said GeoLinks CEO Skyler Ditchfield. “Recently announcing our company rebrand and launch into the national market, One Stop VoIP represents our first official acquisition.

California Internet L.P., DBA GeoLinks is thrilled to officially announce its first ever acquisition of up-and-coming cloud-based Telecommunication Service Provider, One Stop VoIP. The acquisition includes an all-inclusive migration of key staff, existing customers, Unified Communications (UC) capabilities, and IT infrastructure, enabling GeoLinks to offer Hosted Voice for the first time.

With contract negotiations finalized, GeoLinks forecasts to launch a full scope of Hosted Voice services by the end of third quarter 2017. To assist in future voice operations, GeoLinks is proud to welcome aboard Founder and CEO of One Stop VoIP, Dexter Allen, as Senior Director of VoIP Business Development. Additionally, GeoLinks welcomes Paul Kasavets, COO and Co-Owner of One Stop VoIP, as Senior Director of VoIP Operations.

“This has been a historic year for GeoLinks so far,” said GeoLinks’ CEO Skyler Ditchfield. “Recently announcing our company rebrand and launch into the national market, One Stop VoIP represents our first official acquisition. This search has been exhaustive, not just to find the right company but to find an executive team that moves at our pace and fits our culture. It's not a small feat that GeoLinks has achieved 100% growth six-years-running. Throughout the onboarding process it was evident that both Dexter Allen and Paul Kasavets shared the same capabilities and passion for innovation that GeoLinks values so highly. We have been looking to add Hosted Voice to our service offerings for some time now. One Stop VoIP’s products and services co-align perfectly with GeoLinks as a whole, and with our flagship fixed wireless product, ClearFiber™. Overall, everything about the acquisition is a natural fit.”

Since company inception in 2011, GeoLinks—a licensed, bonded, and insured general contractor—has been entirely self-sufficient, bringing everything in-house to ensure proper service deployment from end-to-end. Coupled with superior US-based customer support, GeoLinks’ acquisition promises continued consistency and superior, reliable Hosted Voice services.

“Our strategic partnership with GeoLinks will allow us to deliver a complete telecommunication solution to businesses, catapulting us to a leading position in the industry,” stated Allen. “One Stop VoIP delivers outstanding value, continuous innovation, and an exceptional client experience. We are passionately committed to helping GeoLinks’ current and future clients grow by equipping them with the strategic communication tools they need to succeed. Both companies’ core services are essential for any business. Prior to the acquisition, we both were missing a piece of the puzzle. I am thrilled that we can now deliver the whole picture to businesses in one convenient package.”

Allen and Kasavets officially joined the GeoLinks team in their office headquarters on July 11th, 2017. All former One Stop VoIP customers will continue to receive dependable service coverage during the transfer, while GeoLinks’ clients can expect new Hosted Voice deployment by the beginning of September 2017.

###

About One Stop VoIP

Founded in the heart of Los Angeles’ Silicon Beach, One Stop VoIP is a cloud based phone service provider passionately committed to providing outstanding value, continuous innovation and exceptional client experience. Offering a wide range of features and communication solutions, One Stop VoIP products provide flexibility, exceptional configurability, ease of use, and scalability tailored to meet businesses’ highest demands.

About GeoLinks

Founded in 2011 by CEO, Skyler Ditchfield, and CTO, Ryan Hauf, GeoLinks is the fastest growing B2B fixed wireless Internet Service Provider (ISP) in California. Proud to service the largest coverage area of any single provider in the state, GeoLinks expanded its territory in 2017 delivering Enterprise-Grade Internet, Layer 2 Transport, and turnkey construction expertly tailored for all business and Anchor Institutions nationwide.

With industry leading installation times, GeoLinks’ flagship service, ClearFiber™, offers customers fixed wireless on the most resilient and scalable network ever built. Boasting ultra-low latency, 99.999% uptime, sub 10ms jitter, and a 4-hour max response time, GeoLinks prides itself on consistently delivering the industry’s best Service Level agreement.

Amongst its many accolades, GeoLinks was the largest construction grant winner for California K-12 schools and libraries in both 2016 and 2017. Servicing thousands of businesses across the country, GeoLinks officially became a CLEC and public utility in 2017.