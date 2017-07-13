“We found the Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP solution, along with Copley’s deep experience in the FDA regulated space, will enable us to scale our operations rapidly and meet growing market demands without compromising quality or service."

Trinity Sterile, Inc., a fast-growing healthcare industry provider of medical kits, trays, and disposable and reusable medical supplies has chosen The Copley Consulting Group to implement and deploy the Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) solution. Anticipating significant growth, Trinity Sterile seeks to align its internal and backend operations to streamline efficiencies to meet the increasing demand for cost-saving and standardized solutions.

“With a product line focused on reducing the risk of infections and decreasing re-admission rates, our on-site sterilization capabilities enable us to have a significant cost advantage that is passed on to our customers,” stated Stephen Burris, Chief Operating Officer of Trinity Sterile. “We found the Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP solution, along with Copley’s deep experience in the FDA regulated space, will enable us to scale our operations rapidly and meet the expanding customer and market demands without compromising quality or service.”

“Our expectation is that Copley and the Infor CloudSuite Industrial solution will accelerate Trinity Sterile’s anticipated growth trajectory,” said Bill Cary, Vice President of Sales at The Copley Consulting Group. “We are delighted to partner with them on this important initiative.”

The Copley Consulting Group will provide installation, training, education, and implementation consulting to facilitate the deployment of the acquired application.

About Trinity Sterile, Inc.

Trinity Sterile is one of the fastest growing Certified Minority Owned businesses serving the healthcare industry. Based in Salisbury, Maryland, Trinity Sterile assembles and sterilizes Standard and Custom Procedure Kits and Trays and distributes a wide range of disposable and reusable products. With a focus on technology, expertise and world-class customer service, Trinity Sterile’s efficient processes, innovation, and highly skilled resources deliver quality and value for customers, suppliers, and partners.

http://www.trinitysterile.com

About The Copley Consulting Group

For over 25 years The Copley Consulting Group has delivered Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) implementation success to more than 400 enterprises. From Fortune 1000 companies to start-up operations, Copley has provided education, training and technical services melded with a focus on Best Practices. As one of Infor’s premier Gold Level Channel Partners, Copley’s team of dedicated professionals is committed to increasing the productivity and profitability of our customers.

http://www.copleycg.com