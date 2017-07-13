GSH Group Expands into Southern California

GSH Group, a global integrated facilities management company headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is announcing its launch into Los Angeles, California. GSH Group expanded to the West Coast in 2013 with an office in San Francisco. With the rapid growth in the Bay Area, GSH is now expanding to Southern California. The office is in the Downtown City National Plaza Center at 515 S. Flower St, 36th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071. The Downtown City National Plaza Center offers spectacular 36th-floor views of the Los Angeles central business district.

GSH has appointed Reginald Denson as Regional Director of Operations to support Southern California clients and will be based out of the LA office. Reginald Denson has 25 years of experience in the facilities management industry. Reginald’s experience extends from Building Engineer for Class A high rise buildings to Regional Manager for High-tech and Biopharma facilities in Southern California within the private and public sectors. In his roles as Building Engineer and Regional Manager, Reginald was responsible for the day-to-day operations of all sites under a portfolio, worked and managed with on-site engineering staff to assure agency compliance, provided leadership and mentorship style of management to the on-site staff, managed and organized the mobilization of contracts, experience in construction management, and developed positive working relationships, just to name a few. With Reginald’s experience and knowledge, he will bring new opportunities to GSH and the facilities management industry.

To meet the needs of global and regional clients, GSH has evolved through the years to serve both the private and public sectors. The company has developed expertise in all aspects of facilities management services with self-delivery of technical and energy management at its core. Technology has been instrumental in the company’s success, allowing comprehensive preventive maintenance planning and efficient management of customer accounts while also delivering efficient and cost-effective energy savings.

