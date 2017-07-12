"Our ability to attract and retain top talent directly contributes to our consistent and award-winning growth, our profitability and our industry-leading products and solutions," - Kevin Ortner, CEO of Renters Warehouse.

Renters Warehouse, one of the largest and highest reviewed property management companies in America, is thrilled to announce that its Phoenix, Arizona office and team have been named one of the 2017 azcentral.com Top Companies to Work for in Arizona.

All participating companies completed a two-part assessment process conducted by the independent workplace research firm, Best Companies Group, including an Employer Questionnaire (benefits, HR policies, and culture) and the Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Survey, measuring the employee experience.

“This Top Company list gets more competitive each year,” said Denise Gredler, Founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ and consulting partner for the program. “The list of winners had very impressive employee survey results averaging an overall favorable rate of 90 percent and an overall employee engagement score of 92 percent, which is more than double the national average. These winners should be very proud of their engaged workforces. This presents a powerful opportunity for award-winners to promote their company culture to retain and attract the best talent.”

Renters Warehouse is equally proud of its team and its unique culture. “We are proud to be yet again recognized as one of Arizona’s 'Top Companies to Work for' this year,” shared Renters Warehouse CEO, Kevin Ortner. "Our ability to attract and retain top talent directly contributes to our consistent and award-winning growth, our profitability and our industry-leading products and solutions. It’s pretty incredible that our employees’ experiences and feedback are at the core of this honor and recognition.”

The Phoenix office opened its doors in 2009 as the company’s first franchise and with then franchisee, Kevin Ortner at the helm. Eight years later, Kevin is now the CEO of Renters Warehouse and author of the company’s cornerstone book for the masses, Rent Estate™ Revolution. The Arizona office played an integral role in the growth of the company to where it is today. “When we opened the Phoenix office, it was in the midst of the recession,” shared Ortner. “People were on the verge of losing their homes and the situation in Phoenix was not good. We knew we had an opportunity to help in a big way in Arizona, but I never could have imagined how much we’d grow since then.”

Nationally, Renters Warehouse can be found in 42 markets and 25 states, managing more than $3 billion in residential real estate and servicing 13,000+ investors across 19,000+ residential homes. In Arizona, Renters Warehouse currently manages over 2,000 properties.

The 100 “Top Companies" were honored at an awards breakfast reception on June 29, 2017, at the Fairmount Scottsdale Princess. To learn more, visit http://www.topcompanies.azcentral.com.

Renters Warehouse Arizona is also a two-time member of the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 of fastest growing privately held companies in the US and is the winner of numerous Best Places to Work awards locally in Arizona.

Renters Warehouse exists to help homeowners and investors create wealth and financial freedom through Rent Estate™. To learn more about Rent Estate, visit http://www.rentestaterevolution.com and order your copy of Rent Estate™ Revolution, Renters Warehouse’s cornerstone book for the masses authored by Kevin Ortner and with a foreword by Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, Phd., Economic Policy Advisor to President Ronald Reagan.

About Renters Warehouse

Renters Warehouse is one of the fastest growing and highest reviewed residential property management companies in America. Backed by growth equity investor and majority stakeholder Northern Pacific Group, and under the leadership of President and CEO Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse now manages more than $3 billion in residential real estate, servicing 13,000+ investors across 19,000+ residential homes over 42 markets and 25 states. NPG Managing Partner Scott Honour, who in 1999 was a founder of YapStone, a leading online rental property payment service provider, serves as Chairman.

Renters Warehouse expertly serves everyday single-property homeowners as well as real estate investors. In 2015, the company officially trademarked the term Rent Estate™ to redefine the entire SFR (Single Family Rental) industry as more traditional real estate gives way to this new lucrative asset. Through their dedicated Portfolio Services Division led by Chief Investment Officer Anthony Cazazian, the company also brings professional, scalable and efficient single property management solutions to investment portfolios with both centralized services and local market expertise and staff. Not only has Renters Warehouse received the prestigious honor of being included on the Inc. 500 | 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America seven consecutive years in a row, it was also named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Minnesota (where they are headquartered) by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company was also honored as a best place to work in Arizona (a centralized corporate services center) by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2013 and 2014, and achieved a spot on the prestigious 2016 Top Companies to Work for in AZ list. Nationwide, Renters Warehouse has been honored as one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 by Outside Magazine. Recognized as pioneers in real estate, business management and innovation, Renters Warehouse has been awarded 22 Business Stevie Awards both internationally and stateside.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse received an “A” rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after meeting the BBB’s eight Standards of Trust and earning BBB Accreditation. In 2016, Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) offering a wide array of services including operational risk assessments, assigned its MOR RV2 residential-vendor ranking to Renters Warehouse as a residential property manager, indicating that the company demonstrates proficiency in managing key areas of operational risk.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse published its first book - Rent Estate™ Revolution. Authored by CEO Kevin Ortner, the book shares the Renters Warehouse philosophy and business expertise around single-family rentals and the power of Rent Estate to drive long-term wealth creation, retirement security and financial freedom for the everyday person. Sign up for updates now at: http://www.rentestaterevolution.com.