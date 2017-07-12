As the number of fertility patients in the U.S. grows, and their needs proliferate, we know harnessing data is an important tool to making the lives better of those struggling to build their family.

RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association and FertilityIQ announce a partnership to enhance patient education and access to care for the seven million people in the U.S. struggling with infertility. Together, RESOLVE and FertilityIQ will study data from a broad spectrum of patients to better inform a growing national discussion about who is able to access the care necessary for Americans to build the family of their dreams. The data will also be used to identify gaps in patient knowledge so that patient education can be targeted to meet the needs of people wishing to build their family.

“For many reasons, fertility medical treatments are inaccessible to people who sorely need it,” says Barbara Collura, RESOLVE’s President and CEO. “RESOLVE’s aim is to ensure everyone is armed with knowledge and has access to high quality care that is right for them to build their family. There should be no barriers, period.”

“RESOLVE has been at the forefront of patient advocacy for decades and represents an unrivaled partner to gather and disseminate crucial information to any patient seeking treatment,” says Deborah Anderson-Bialis, FertilityIQ’s Founder and CEO. “RESOLVE has been an invaluable ally to FertilityIQ, and we’re excited to extend our collective strengths in the name of treatment quality, affordability and patient education.”

“We’ve known FertilityIQ since they launched and we see many areas where we can work together to advance access and patient education,” comments Collura. “As the number of fertility patients in the U.S. grows, and their needs proliferate, we know harnessing data is an important tool to making the lives better of those struggling to build their family.”

According to FertilityIQ data, the average IVF cycle costs in excess of $18,000, which represents well-over one third of the American pre-taxation household income. And according to a RESOLVE community survey from 2015, the number one barrier to accessing care was financial.

-------------------------------------------------

About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association: Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other reproductive disorders. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.

About FertilityIQ: FertilityIQ is an online community that is powered by, and serves, over 50% of all IVF patients in the United States. We offer impossible-to-find insight on doctors, clinics, costs, treatment protocols and more. Founded in 2015 by Deborah and Jake Anderson-Bialis, a couple undergoing fertility treatment, our mission is to deliver critically-analyzed, independently-minded, and advertising-free intelligence to hopeful parents during the most challenging time in their lives.