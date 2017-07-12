QualDerm Partners, a company that creates market-leading dermatology practice partnerships through affiliations and de novo development, today announced the Center for Surgical Dermatology & Dermatology Associates has joined the company as an affiliate practice.

Based in Westerville, Ohio, the Center for Surgical Dermatology & Dermatology Associates (CSD/DA) provides state-of-the-art general dermatology and skin cancer care to patients throughout Central Ohio. The practice’s clinical staff includes 5 general dermatologists, 3 Mohs surgeons, and 2 certified nurse practitioners.

“We’re excited to join the QualDerm network of affiliated dermatology practices,” says Ronald Siegle, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of CSD/DA. “QualDerm’s focus on patient-centric, high-quality care perfectly aligns with our practice’s mission. We look forward to working together with their leadership team to grow our practice.”

The CSD/DA partnership marks QualDerm’s first in the Ohio market. Under this partnership agreement, QualDerm will provide the management support, guidance, and capital to expand the practice’s services and geographical reach. QualDerm currently has 12 affiliated practices located in North Carolina and Virginia, with plans to expand into other regions by year end.

“The caliber of the CSD/DA’s physicians and supporting team is top-notch,” says Bill Southwick, Chief Executive Officer of QualDerm. “Their reputation for delivering outstanding patient care is one of the reasons we chose to partner. We’re eager to help them expand their reach to increase patients’ access to high-quality dermatological care.”

About QualDerm Partners

QualDerm Partners helps top-tier dermatologists position their practices for sustainable growth and profitability. The company creates market-leading practice partnerships through affiliations and de novo development. QualDerm provides the management support, capital, and guidance for growth. Under QualDerm’s True Partnership(SM) model, physicians are partners, not employees, and retain their own practice brand. This doctor-driven model is designed to maintain physicians’ clinical autonomy and ensure the highest-quality patient care. QualDerm offers physicians tailored partnership structures to meet their needs, as well as the option to sell their practices. For more information, visit http://www.QualDerm.com.

About Center for Surgical Dermatology & Dermatology Associates

The Center for Surgical Dermatology & Dermatology Associates (CSD/DA) provides highly professional and experienced dermatology care in Westerville, Ohio. The practice has a staff of Board-certified dermatologists and Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons. Founded in 1998, CSD/DA gives patients access to general dermatology and advanced skin cancer care, as well as a variety of aesthetician services. For more information, visit http://www.dermatologistwestervilleoh.com.

