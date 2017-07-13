''We are honored to be apart of this special moment before these soldiers are deployed.'' says Chad Price President of Mako Medical

MAKO Medical Laboratories partnered with Secretary Strickland, the Department of Veteran Affairs, and the Military Family Assistance Fund (MFA) to bring 140 soldiers back home to Louisiana to visit with their families one last time before being deployed. MAKO Medical Laboratories provided the funding to coordinate the travel and logistics needed for these soldiers. "MAKO Medical Laboratories is committed to supporting our deployed soldiers and their families. We just wish we could bring them all home," said Chad Price, President and CEO of MAKO Medical Laboratories.

The MFA Fund was originally established in 2005 to help members of the Louisiana National Guard and Reserves, and their families address financial hardships they may encounter when they are placed on active-duty status. In 2016, the fund was made available to all Louisiana Veterans and their families (when eligibility criteria is met). MFA can assist with a variety of items for those that qualify. Those items might include: food, utilities, housing assistance, medical expenses, auto repair, housing repair, etc. While the MFA fund has been expanded to serve all Louisiana Veterans, the MFA Fund remains committed to providing for our Guard and Reserve members serving in distant lands to protect our freedom and helping their families back home.

Within the last year, MFA has already paid over $45,000 to bring members of LANG home from their deployments. This is an investment that is well worth it, because there have been times in the past that this was the last time some of Louisiana's heroes were able to see their families before paying the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Mako Medical Laboratories has quickly become a regional leader in providing top-quality laboratory services to medical institutions in the region. Mako Medical Laboratories handles diagnostic testing for 12 states and is quickly becoming the fastest growing lab in the United States.

Mako Medical Laboratories is a high complexity laboratory that performs diagnostic testing for hospitals, physicians, and urgent care facilities around the country. Mako Medical Laboratories is known for its state-of-the-art facilities, use of robotics, innovative cloud/app technology, and its proprietary method development. Mako Medical Laboratories also handles specialized testing typically only found at the Mayo Clinic. Mako's team is comprised of nationally renowned doctors and Ph.D.'s that have extensive experience with method development. Mako Medical laboratories has pioneered efficient and cost effective solutions for health care professionals around the country. Mako Medical Laboratories hires U.S. Military Veterans to operate its logistics fleet and has committed life-saving instrumentation to counties in need. Mako Medical also supports missionaries overseas, partners with local community colleges, and supports over 302 charities.