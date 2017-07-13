It is exciting to expand our subscriber base into senior living facilities and K-12 schools. We are thrilled to be able to support the Santa Clarita schools and Montview Manor in their energy goals

SOL VISTA's Skywalk® SaaS platform has recently added the following subscribers: Montview Manor, Bowman High School, Canyon High School, and Valencia High School. Montview Manor, a senior living facility located in Denver, Colorado, chose SOL VISTA to comply with regulations from the new Energize Denver ordinance, including annual benchmarking compliance requirements. The Santa Clarita, CA schools plan to use information from Skywalk® to monitor their utility use and measure the results of their efficiency projects more accurately.

Skywalk® empowers commercial building owners, managers, and engineers to improve the performance and profitability of their buildings. The platform makes proactive management of utility costs and consumption simple by combining data aggregation, sophisticated analytics, and actionable insights and alerts. Skywalk® also automates compliance with annual energy benchmarking mandates.

"Skywalk® creates actionable results from energy and water data for any commercial building, so it is exciting to expand our subscriber base into senior living facilities and K-12 schools. We are thrilled to be able to support the Santa Clarita schools and Montview Manor in their energy goals," said Shannon Sentman, SOL VISTA CEO and co-founder.

SOL VISTA has reduced energy costs and usage for a variety of commercial buildings located throughout the United States. To view a list of these clients, click here.

SOL VISTA helps commercial buildings quickly and continuously reduce utility expenses through its proprietary performance data analytics SaaS platform, Skywalk®. Skywalk® transforms energy and water data into results that empowers subscribers to significantly reduce utility consumption and costs. At buildings across the United States, we have successfully delivered actionable energy insights viewed by thousands of users ranging from top-level financial executives to facility engineers. For more information, visit http://www.solvista.com.