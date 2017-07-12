Today, eTail and its partners released three research papers as part of a series of retail benchmark reports spanning the SMB, mid-market, and enterprise sectors within the industry. The results analyzed in these reports were gathered from responses to a survey delivered to global retail executives who are members of the eTail community who had gathered to discuss the state of the industry at eTail West in February 2017.

Staying Strong in the Digital Arena, the SMB report sponsored by Cogeco Peer 1, details how SMBs are mitigating risk and rising to meet the evolving challenges of selling online. The findings indicate that SMBs rely heavily on web and mobile presences—even those with brick-and-mortar locations—but face a range of security risks as digital predators target them. Key statistics from the survey include:



63% of SMB respondents are operating multichannel businesses, with both physical stores and ecommerce platforms playing a part in their business model

Nearly half of SMBs are making over 50% of their overall sales through online purchases

Over half of SMBs are most concerned by interruptions to their site availability

The eTail West 2017 SMB Report is available here.

Aligning Customer Content with Retail Success, the mid-market report sponsored by TurnTo, provides insight into why leading brands are adopting user-generated content (UGC) as a core marketing strategy. Retailers who have invested in UGC are seeing improvements across metrics, including conversions, customer loyalty, and customer advocacy. Key statistics from the survey include:

50% of retailers consider UGC and other forms of content the most important contributors to brand distinction—12% more than for promotions, including discounts and free shipping.

72% of retailers claim UGC increases sales and conversions; 76% claim UGC increases loyalty

96% of mid-market retailers agree that UGC encourages consumers to engage with their brands

The eTail West 2017 Mid-Market Report is available here.

Driving Cross-Channel Experiences with Intelligent Consumer Data, the enterprise report sponsored by both Aprimo and ChannelAdvisor, shows how enterprise retailers are taking an evolving approach to personalization throughout the customer journey. The study finds that retailers who have intelligent data about their customers achieve better results across more of their channels. Key statistics from the survey include:

Almost half of enterprise retailers rate their ability to personalize mobile apps (42%), in-store (41%), print (40%) channels as above average or excellent.

Over half of enterprise retailers’ rank SEO and SEM (68%), online display (61%), and email marketing (53%) as one of their top-three marketing spends in 2017.

92% of retailers have seen an increase in their need for content, but 45% of retailers rate their ability personalize content on email as below average or poor.

The eTail West 2017 Enterprise Report is available here.

