TurboTenant Awards Top Four US Community College Towns

TurboTenant, a rapidly growing startup, recently conducted a study measuring the livability and affordability of US cities with the best ranking community colleges. Each city chosen for the study was required to have a top ranking community college, as well as a high level of amenities paired with affordable living. Each town chosen needed to provide average one bedroom rental prices of approximately $1,000 or less.

TurboTenant used data to pick the top four cities across the nation with best ranking community colleges. The four cities that made the list include Glenwood Springs, Colo., Flagstaff, Ariz., Rock Springs, Wyo., and Mitchell, S.D. These four cities were selected due to their outstanding amenities, quality of life, and affordable rental costs.

Mitchell, S.D., was ranked the number one choice for college students looking to attend a community college in an affordable town. With average rent prices for a two bedroom at $741, Mitchell was cited as offering a premium quality of education paired with host of local amenities.The full article and the town’s statistics can be viewed on TurboTenant’s blog at Top Four US Community College Towns.

