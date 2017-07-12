As a part of comprehensive strategy to transform the construction industry through improved digital processes in all phases of the project lifecycle, Viewpoint announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Dexter + Chaney.

As a part of a comprehensive strategy to transform the construction industry through improved digital processes in all phases of the project lifecycle, Viewpoint today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Dexter + Chaney, a market leader in cloud-based construction enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. The addition of Dexter + Chaney’s product suite will be a powerful component of Viewpoint’s strategy to drive further the adoption of technology in construction.

"The addition of Dexter + Chaney’s Spectrum suite to Viewpoint’s product offerings creates the strongest portfolio of ERP solutions in the industry,” said Manolis Kotzabasakis, Chief Executive Officer of Viewpoint. “We look forward to leveraging the strengths of both companies’ solutions to further accelerate technology innovation and adoption in the construction industry. Our goal is to ensure customers have the solutions they need to increase productivity, mitigate risk, and reduce cost.”

Viewpoint ERP and project delivery software, including Vista and ProContractor, run mission-critical processes for construction companies around the world. “We are committed to continuing to innovate and enhance our existing product offerings and Spectrum to ensure that the industry’s best solutions and capabilities are available to all customers. We will now have the largest, most experienced research and development team focused on construction ERP development,” Kotzabasakis added.

Dexter + Chaney’s innovative product suite, which carries the Spectrum brand, is a smart, versatile set of solutions that helps construction companies manage business, operations and project management needs. Dexter + Chaney was one of the first construction software companies to deliver fully integrated, web-based document management, offering the convenience of the cloud, while providing complete control over data security and user access.

"Viewpoint's resources, technologies and capabilities will provide existing Dexter + Chaney customers access to a broader set of options to address their needs as we continue to enhance and expand Spectrum’s capabilities,” said Norbert Orth, president and CEO of Dexter + Chaney. “Customer access to best-in-class solutions, from accounting/financials to operations and service management, has always been our priority at Dexter + Chaney. We are confident that by joining with Viewpoint, construction ERP software will better meet the needs of our current and future customers – regardless of their size, business focus or complexity.”

The acquisition has received regulatory clearance, and is expected to be completed in the next four weeks.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint is a global provider of innovative construction-specific software solutions and services for the AEC and asset owner markets. Viewpoint’s comprehensive solution suite addresses the needs of the office, extended project team and field for improved visibility, accuracy and control. Viewpoint solutions cover the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction to construction and facilities maintenance. Viewpoint’s products are web and mobile ready and are offered in cloud or on-premises deployment options. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, and with offices in the UK and Australia, Viewpoint has become the technology partner of choice, with customers located in more than 28 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.viewpoint.com.

About Dexter + Chaney

Dexter + Chaney is a provider of cloud-based construction ERP software. From the office to the field, and from accounting to project management, Dexter + Chaney has been providing complete construction management software for more than 35 years. Dexter + Chaney serves more than 1,100 contractors across all construction segments, including heavy/highway and utility, general contractors, electrical, mechanical, and specialty subcontractors, and across all sizes, from locally owned subcontractors to some of the world’s largest construction firms. Dexter + Chaney’s web-based software applications allow customers to get work done anywhere using any device with a web browser and without the need to download any software. For more information, please visit http://www.dexterchaney.com.

