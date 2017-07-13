The Project Haystack Organization (http://www.project-haystack.org), a collaborative community addressing the challenge of utilizing semantic modeling and tagging to streamline the interchange of data among different systems, devices, equipment and software applications, today announced the formation of new Working Groups to address additional equipment systems and applications for the built environment.

“The formation of new Working Groups came about during the ‘Community Working Group’ session we held during our Haystack Connect 2017 Conference this past May,” said Marc Petock, Executive Secretary of the Project Haystack Organization. “Working Groups focus on specific application areas to add more tagging libraries to model equipment systems, and numerous volunteers have stepped up to address new application areas. Also, Project Haystack just completed major changes to the community website and Discussion Forum to streamline collaboration among Working Group members.”

The only thing required to get a Working Group going is a "Champion." The Champion is responsible for working with the other group members to complete whatever task the WG is working on. Anyone can join and participate in a Working Group.

“In the past year we have seen tremendous growth in the adoption of the Project Haystack methodology in areas of building automation, sustainability and energy,” said John Petze, Executive Director of the Project Haystack Organization. “We’re are pleased to see continued growth and community involvement extending the reach of the Haystack tagging libraries to address an even wider range of devices and systems.”

Founding Member and Board Member companies include: Airmaster, Intel®, J2 Innovations, Legrand, Lynxspring, Siemens, SkyFoundry, Wattstopper, and Yardi, and Associate Member companies are Altura Associates, Arup, BASSG, Bueno Systems, CABA, Connexx Energy, Controlco, Grosvenor Engineering Group, Intellastar, Intelligent Buildings, IoT Warez, KMC Controls, KNX Association, sensorFact Services, Inc.

More information about the Working Groups, the Haystack methodology, the Project Haystack Organization and membership is available at: http://www.project-haystack.org. The Discussion Forum can be found at: http://www.project-haystack.org/forum/topic.

About Project Haystack

Since its formation in March of 2011, the Project Haystack Organization (a 501(c) non-profit trade association) has been providing the industry with an open-source, collaborative environment to address the challenge of making data self-describing using semantic modeling, also known as data tagging. The work developed by the Project Haystack member companies and community streamlines the process of managing, presenting and analyzing the vast amount of data produced by smart devices and equipment systems. The Haystack methodology can be used with virtually any type of system and device data and is not tied to any vendor or communication protocol. More information about Project Haystack is available at: http://www.project-haystack.org.

