Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is pleased to announce that their team of professionals has expanded once again.

Judy Ballard, a resident expert in Golden Isles real estate and member of the Circle of Excellence, is now operating out of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate St. Simons Island office location. Judy became a real estate agent in 2005 after enjoying a successful banking career. She enjoys working with people and helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals.

A lifelong resident of St. Simons, Debbie Doliveira, is a realtor who loves the beach, the small town feel of the island, and the natural beauty of the area. She is currently featuring a custom home offering for sale in Wildlife Preserve and has listed many new construction properties over the years. She loves working with people to find the perfect home and looks forward to working with her clients under her new affiliation.

Pat Cooper, President and Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, is “so excited that Judy and Debbie are members of our real estate family now. Both women are intimately familiar with real estate in our area and are great assets to have on our team. I can’t wait to see them grow with our company.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, earlier this year. Since that time, it has earned a host of honors and welcomed several new professionals to the highly successful real estate team.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate

Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is a family-owned and operated company with three offices throughout the Golden Isles offering a full range of real estate services including real estate sales, residential rentals, property management and commercial sales. The brokerage is the premier real estate company in southeast coastal Georgia with a professional and diverse team of agents. Visit http://www.BHHSHodnettCooper.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a brand-new real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

About HSF Affiliates LLC

Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. The company is a joint venture of which HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation’s second-largest, full-service residential brokerage firm, is a majority owner. HomeServices of America is an affiliate of world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway Inc.