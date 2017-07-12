We are thrilled that LTPI and ACEDS are formalizing and expanding our relationship to better serve the eDiscovery community

The Legal Technology Professionals Institute (LTPI) and Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists (ACEDS) have formed an official partnership to collaborate and work together to strengthen programs that advance member professional development and education, support advocacy and engagement. LTPI and ACEDS will launch the partnership with a co-hosted webinar available for free registration on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

“Our members are looking for ways to contribute and collaborate with the greater eDiscovery community,” said Mary Mack, Executive Director of ACEDS. “From attorney stipulations to budget and project templates to AI standards, it is great that LTPI is welcoming ACEDS participation.”

"We are thrilled that LTPI and ACEDS are formalizing and expanding our relationship to better serve the eDiscovery community,” said Eric P. Mandel, Executive Director of LTPI. “I look forward to working with Mary and the fantastic team at ACEDS to develop mutually beneficial programming for both new and experienced eDiscovery professionals."

Details of the partnership will be shared during the one-hour webinar led by Mary Mack and Eric Mandel. Attendees will learn about the current and planned initiatives and other areas of collaboration that will benefit members’ professional development. An open Q&A will be held at the end of the webinar to help answer any additional questions attendees may have. Guests can register to attend at https://legaltechpi.org/event-2591632.

To stay informed of upcoming news and events, subscribe to the ACEDS or LTPI e-mail lists.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) is the member organization for professionals in the private and public sectors who work in the field of e-discovery. ACEDS is building a community of e-discovery specialists for the exchange of ideas, guidance, training and best practices, and offers e-discovery certification. ACEDS, a vendor-neutral, independent organization, develops its offerings and services solely for the benefit of its members without constraint of outside commercial or financial ties. It operates on the unswerving principle that the quality of its CEDS™ certification, training, continuing education, specialized information and networking will be instrumental to members’ success in e-discovery. For more information, visit https://www.aceds.org

About LTPI

Legal Technology Professional Institute is a nonprofit legal association for legal practitioners who are involved in EDiscovery, investigations and information governance. Sponsors of the initiative include the world’s leading law firms, corporations, enterprise software companies and litigation support providers.

Learn more at http://www.legaltechpi.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.