Peel Launches Super Thin Cases for Samsung Galaxy Phones

Peel Case for the Samsung Galaxy S8

Peel, the makers of the original super thin iPhone case, announced the availability today of the Peel case for the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S7, and S7 Edge cases.

The new Galaxy Peel cases are super thin, measuring at just .35 mm thin and seamlessly wrap around the phone’s edges. The Peel cases are entirely branding free and keep the original aesthetic of the phone.

“The Samsung Galaxy S8 has such a revolutionary screen and design profile that we didn’t want to ruin it” said Marshall Haas, CEO of Need/Want, the parent company of Peel. “Our Peel cases are the perfect complement and don’t get in the way like other bulky cases.”

The precision design of Peel cases feature laser-cut holes for the speaker, ports, buttons, fingerprint sensor and camera to protect every face of the sides and back of the phone. A subtle lip also prevents the camera lens from being scratched when laying down.

Peel cases are the most pocket-friendly case on the market, providing bump and scratch protection while maintaining a slim profile; the perfect case for “people who hate cases.”

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ cases are semi-transparent and available in Midnight Black, Arctic Silver, or Orchid Gray.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge cases are semi-transparent and available in Black Onyx and Gold Platinum.

For more information visit http://www.buypeel.com.

About Peel

Peel is a minimalist essentials brand and the originator of the best super thin iPhone case designed not to ruin the aesthetic of your phone. Peel products are ultra thin, branding free, and barely there. http://www.buypeel.com

About Need/Want

Need/Want makes products that solve problems. Need/Want’s brands include Peel, makers of super thin iPhone and Android cases, and Primary, makers of premium linen bedding and bacteria-free mattresses. http://www.needwant.com