Priority Care Solutions (PCS) and MultiPlan, Inc. announced today that PCS will provide their clients access to the MultiPlan Workers’ Compensation Network, which boasts 2,200 participating hospitals, 106,000 ancillary facilities and 490,000 directly contracted practitioners nationwide.

PCS, which is a leading specialty managed care services and network provider for the Workers’ Compensation Industry, is committed to helping injured workers receive the care they need to recover while controlling costs. They are partnering with MultiPlan to offer access to providers in specialties and geographic locations that their network does not cover.

“Partnering with MultiPlan broadens our network penetration and significantly expands our network footprint. It allows us to give injured workers, even those located in remote rural locations, access to the quality care they need to recover and return to work,” said Bob Smith, CEO of PCS. “Our relationship also allows us to staff cases quicker and reduce our clients’ out-of-network spend.”

By offering access to MultiPlan’s network, PCS gives its clients more providers to choose from. The additional provider choice helps to reduce wait times for appointments, which ultimately lets the client resolve claims faster and puts the injured employee on the road to recovery sooner.

Kelly Basel, Vice President Sales and Account Management at MultiPlan, said, “We’re excited that PCS will be using our network to help injured workers receive the care they need to return to the job.”

About Priority Care Solutions

Priority Care Solutions is a leading specialty managed care services and network provider for the Worker's Compensation Industry. Drawing on the cumulative experience of an executive leadership team with an average of 20 years in all areas of worker’s compensation, PCS has created unique, pro-active solutions to mitigate risk, create operational efficiencies and reduce costs while providing compassionate, exceptional and timely care to the injured worker.

The company’s solutions address the most demanding situations and are developed to tackle the challenges faced by the industry today. The results are faster, more efficient and cost effective claim resolution and an injured worker who receives the critical care needed.

Priority Care Solutions, LLC, is a privately held specialty managed care services and network provider for the worker’s compensation industry. Based in Tampa, Florida, it meets the needs of a client base composed of carriers, third-party administrators, self-insured employers, government agencies, cities, towns, and managed care organizations.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payers manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics, and a team rich with industry experience, the company interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payers in the commercial health, property and casualty and government markets, and saves these companies more than $14 billion annually. MultiPlan is owned by Hellman & Friedman and other investors. For more information, visit multiplan.com.