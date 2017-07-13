Wescom Resources Group Joins Vertifi Platinum Partnership

“The result is a modern, streamlined end-user experience and reduced administrative handling by credit union staff. Vertifi is pleased to designate WRG as its first Platinum Partner.”

Wescom Resources Group (WRG), a provider of software and technology service solutions for credit unions, is the first mobile banking software developer to participate in the Platinum Partner program created by Vertifi Software.

Vertifi’s patented remote deposit capture (RDC) technology, DeposZip Mobile, is licensed to more than twenty service providers of mobile banking services. Its new Platinum Partner program recognizes a mobile banking provider whose integration of RDC technology meets all of Vertifi’s best practices standards. These standards are meant to encourage mobile platform providers to explore next-generation innovation that can provide end users with fast deposit experiences. Automatic deposit amount field completion and tap-less picture capture are two of several features a service provider must successfully integrate to be a Vertifi Platinum Partner.

The two companies initiated discussion of Vertifi’s Platinum Partner program and best practices standards in January 2017, and WRG officially obtained Platinum Partner status in June of 2017. With over 30 credit unions using Vertifi’s RDC technology on WRG’s mobile applications, WRG was enthusiastic about undertaking the uplift to a tighter integration with DeposZip. “For us to be successful in mobile banking, we need to deliver exceptional end-

user experiences,” stated Dave Cerwinski, Vice President of Sales and Client Services at WRG, “The latest Vertifi technology helps us achieve that in our Symmetry eBanking Mobile software by providing an even better member experience when making remote deposits. We’re really excited to roll this out.”

“It was obvious from the onset of the project that our companies’ goals were in alignment. A tight integration of Vertifi’s newest on-device technology and a top-notch end user experience were the overarching objectives,” said Chris Smith, Vertifi’s President, as he continued: “The result is a modern, streamlined end-user experience and reduced administrative handling by credit union staff. Vertifi is pleased to designate WRG as its first Platinum Partner.”

About Wescom Resources Group

Backed by Wescom Credit Union, one of the nation’s largest credit unions, with nearly $3.6 billion in assets and serving 190,000 members, Wescom Resources Group provides credit unions with advanced technology solutions that increase their competitive edge. With 130 clients, WRG is a leader in innovative technologies for the credit union industry. Through its Symmetry eBanking suite, WRG offers an integrated digital channel solution that includes Online and Mobile Banking, Bill Pay, eAlerts, Multi-Factor Authentication, Member-Directed ACH, online account opening and more. WRG also offers Unitri, one of the most robust Service Bureau solutions in the credit union industry. WRG’s Tellergy® solution provides branch automation for today’s modern credit union. For more information, visit http://www.wescomresources.com.

About Vertifi

Vertifi Software, LLC (Vertifi) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eastern Corporate Federal Credit Union (EasCorp). It was established in 2009 to provide payment systems software and services to financial institutions throughout the United States. The company specializes in Check 21 activities including image cash letter processing, and branch and remote capture software and services. Its flagship products, DeposZip and DeposZip Mobile, were the first remote deposit capture service built for household consumers and made available commercially through financial institutions. Vertifi also provides financial institutions with state-of-the art statement rendering services for both mail and electronic delivery. Vertifi and its parent company, EasCorp, offer a wide range of products and services.