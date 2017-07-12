Assemble Systems, the leading provider of Construction Data Management solutions, is pleased to announce its latest integration for Estimating with Sage, a market leader for integrated accounting, estimating, payroll and payment systems. These AEC solutions providers are working together to bring an easy to use 5D BIM approach to cost estimating. Building Information Modeling is changing the way that the construction industry works. With a rising number of owners requiring BIM to be used on projects, BIM adoption has increased dramatically on projects throughout the world.

BIM enables users to collaborate more efficiently, identify and address challenges, streamline processes from design to construction and produce more favorable outcomes. Often project teams have been using complex solutions to try to incorporate 5D BIM into their workflows - this approach introduces complexity and any errors that occur result in costly mistakes or lost work. With this integrated solution, Sage and Assemble are streamlining the estimating process to address these issues. Sage and Assemble Systems will make it possible for estimators to do production estimating work concurrently with both 2D and 3D content. The BIM data aligns to Sage and the model objects are linked directly to assemblies via the estimating database. This can streamline the takeoff process and eliminates tedious, time-consuming workflows. The solution allows estimators to view the model view concurrently to better understand the scope, project complexity and account for design changes to create an accurate estimate.

“Assemble Systems is pleased to deliver another connection with Sage that enables BIM to improve the design through construction workflow,” said Don Henrich, President and CEO, Assemble Systems. “We are also excited to deliver additional value to our customers based on their enhancement requests for our solution and look forward to working with the Sage team.”

“We are happy to be working with Assemble to offer estimators an easier, more efficient approach to 5D BIM,” said Jon Witty, vice president and general manager of Sage Construction and Real Estate. “Integrating these best-in-class solutions and connecting Sage Estimating to the cloud encourages greater collaboration and allows construction firms to produce more accurate estimates in less time, ultimately winning more work."

Sage Construction and Real Estate is the market leader for financial, project management, and estimating systems used by more than 50,000 construction and real estate companies in North America. With a whole spectrum of solutions from back office accounting to cloud based collaboration tools, Sage helps construction companies to manage more than 500,000 jobs, 7 million subcontracts, and 622,000 rental units each year. Today, Sage Construction and Real Estate is leading the Building Information Management (BIM) revolution through strategic partnerships with industry leading solution providers, such as Assemble Systems.

About Assemble Systems:

Assemble Systems with offices in Boston and Houston provides construction data management solutions. Its core offering, Assemble Insight is a cloud based platform allowing AEC firms to leverage 3D data for increased project insight, advanced project collaboration and data driven decision making. Assemble is used today to manage over 8,700 projects. For more information about Assemble Systems, visit http://assemblesystems.com.