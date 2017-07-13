[Legionella is] . . . an age-old problem that is now getting the attention it deserves

Water Quality Impacts on Healthcare Operations Strategy: the event comes on the heels of new requirements from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandating that all of the nation’s Medicare and Medicaid participating hospitals and long-term care facilities have a water management plan that includes control measures for Legionella and other waterborne pathogens. In addition, the CMS policy memorandum references a June 2016 toolkit published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The toolkit specifies facility water systems testing for the presence of Legionella, which is the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, a sometimes-fatal form of pneumonia.

The webinar runs from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT.

Schira will present a case study of how one healthcare provider devised and carried out a comprehensive water management plan to minimize risks of disease outbreaks. Also on hand will be Mary O’Brien, practice director, healthcare at Patina Solutions, who will give an overview of the new CMS and CDC actions.

The webinar will also cover topics such as hospital acquired infections and mortality related to preventable water-related, antibiotic-resistant bacteria; how positive action can improve patient safety and satisfaction metrics; as well as the specifics of New York’s recently-established Legionella control regulations.

“I look forward to this opportunity to provide some insights into an age-old problem that is now getting the attention it deserves from the healthcare community,” Schira said. “We are seeing more and more of these outbreaks due to increased awareness of harmful pathogens and the inclusion of public drinking water as a vector in the management of risk in healthcare.”

