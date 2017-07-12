Gilbane Building Company Awarded Cleveland Indians Spring Training Renovation and Expansion Project

Team effort between Cleveland Indians baseball club, city of Goodyear, Weber Murphy Fox and Gilbane Building Company

Goodyear Ballpark Renovation Rendering

Gilbane is committed to having the facility ready for the start of spring training - John Clays, Vice President, Gilbane

Gilbane Building Company, a nationally recognized leader in construction services, has been selected by the Cleveland Indians to perform construction management at-risk services for the renovation and expansion of Goodyear Ballpark, which is the home to their spring training program.

Renovations and site additions include the main clubhouse, team and coach grooming areas, dining and kitchen facilities, as well as equipment, mechanical, locker and weight rooms, and a
multi-purpose room and office/conference space.

“The project has started as a team effort between the Cleveland Indians baseball club, the city of Goodyear, Weber Murphy Fox and Gilbane. It involves a fast-paced renovation schedule and Gilbane is committed to having the facility ready for the start of spring training.” said John Clays, Vice President of Gilbane Building Company.

