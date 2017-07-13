Companies need personalized and efficient HR solutions that work as creatively as they do. They need an innovative HCM solution that keeps them on the edge of modern technology, while seamlessly connecting to their current business strategies.”

Infinity Software Solutions, a leading provider of a robust HCM Solution, today announced the addition of 10 new ERP Software Partners, adding significant momentum to its growing market share.

During the first half of 2017, Infinity signed up a record number of new ERP Partners, including MindOver Software, Acuity Solutions, Lucid Consulting, Crestwood, and JAAS Systems, among others.

These Partnerships will give Infinity Software the ability to offer a robust and easy-to-use Human Capital Management solution to their end-user clients, including integration with Sage 100, Sage 300, NetSuite and Acumatica platforms.

“Companies need personalized and efficient HR solutions that work as creatively as they do. They need an innovative HCM solution that keeps them on the edge of modern technology, while seamlessly connecting to their current business strategies”, said Katherine Clements, VP of Sales & Marketing for Infinity Software Solutions.

Leveraging Infinity Software’s flagship product, InfinityHR, will bring together the most essential HR tasks in one place, simplifying processes and allowing teams to get back to the work that matters. With a proven track record, the InfinityHR Platform uses HR cloud software to oversee all human capital management, payroll, and employee benefit services, helping HR administrators and managers to better engage employees and improve company culture.