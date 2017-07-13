SpectraSensors is a proud supporter of the Appalachian Gas Measurement Short Course (AGMSC) event in Moon Township, PA on July 31 through August 2, 2017. The event provides a forum for the exchange of gas measurement knowledge with lectures and hands-on classes, industry vendors and over 100 exhibits.

Attendees can visit SpectraSensors at booth #611 to learn more about their solutions for natural gas quality measurements and view its array of tunable diode laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS) analyzers.

Kelley Gilberry, Field Service Engineer of SpectraSensors will conduct hands-on session for SpectraSensors Moisture Analyzers on Tuesday, August 1 at 1:00pm.

SpectraSensors is a leading manufacturer of optically based moisture analyzers and H2S analyzers for analytical process markets. The company uses Tunable Diode Lasers Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS) in a host of products such as Ambient Air Monitoring Analyzers, Moisture Analyzers (Hygrometers) and Gas Analyzers for Natural Gas Pipelines and Processors, Petrochemical Refineries and Chemical Companies. SpectraSensors Gas Analyzers measure: Moisture (H2O), Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S), Ammonia (NH3), Acetylene (C2H2), Oxygen (O2), and more.

For more information contact: SpectraSensors, Inc. 4333 W Sam Houston Parkway N, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77043; Phone 713-466-3172; Fax: 713-856-6623; or visit the web site: http://www.spectrasensors.com.