Margaret LaCalle

Margaret LaCalle, an accomplished real estate executive recognized for process innovation and fiscal leadership, has been named Division President-Coastal North of LStar Ventures, a privately held real estate development firm that has built more than 65 communities in 15 states, including many of the finest master-planned communities in the country.

In a career spanning 25 years, LaCalle lead projects at WCI Communities, Toll Brothers and Kolter Homes. An accomplished innovator, she is recognized for her successful guidance and leadership resulting in all aspects of project development, sales and marketing, commercial and retail development and operational leadership.

As Division President-Coastal North, LaCalle will lead the operations of Grande Dunes, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Myrtle Beach, SC that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Grande Dunes will have approximately 5,000 single-family homes, villas, homesites and 2 million square feet of retail and commercial properties.

“Margaret brings a specialized discipline of process improvement and innovation to our industry,” said Hampton Pitts, Chief Operating Officer for LStar Ventures. “Her leadership track record at every stop is remarkable.”

Before joining the LStar Ventures team, LaCalle held several executive roles, including the development of Kolter Homes' Alton community, a 680-acre DRI of unimproved land, zoned for mixed-use in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. A native of Northampton, England, LaCalle graduated from the University of Northampton in England with a BA in business administration.

During a decade with WCI Communities, LaCalle rose from closing director to senior project manager overseeing the two largest master-planned communities in the Southeastern U.S., Heron Bay and Parkland Golf & Country Club. At Toll Brothers, she helped the company meet fiscal goals for a major property acquired during bankruptcy proceedings.

From Boston, Massachusetts, to Claremont, California, LStar has emerged as a leader in the reinvention and reclamation of promising residential and mixed-¬use communities. A growing real estate investment firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, LStar focuses on rejuvenating communities across the Eastern United States while recognizing the needs of residents and integrating regional, cultural and historical features.

About LStar Ventures

Since our inception in 2007, LStar Ventures has built more than 65 beautiful, financially successful, and environmentally sensitive communities in 15 states. We are a privately held real estate development firm that owns many of the finest master-planned communities in the country. We take pride in our financial strength, as we maintain little to no debt on any of our real estate assets. This unique approach ensures we can confidently and successfully execute our development strategies over very long periods of time and through varying economic cycles.

For more information, please visit http://www.LVNT.com