Jack’s Generic Triathlon Will Feature Club Medicine in Motion

Austin sports medicine Club Medicine in Motion will be the place to chill and start your recovery so you can get back to training for your next race sooner.

High Five Events, one of the largest privately owned event production companies in the United States, will feature Club Medicine in Motion at the Finish Line Festival of Jack’s Generic Triathlon . The partnership with Medicine in Motion will provide participants the opportunity to purchase optimal pre- and post-race services, including stretching, IV fluids, and massage. Club Medicine in Motion will be located next to the Medical Tent.

Jack’s Generic Triathlon is set to take place on Sunday, August 6th and will begin at 7:30 a.m. The triathlon will be held at Lake Pflugerville - near Austin, Texas - and offers participants various options, including sprint, intermediate, relay, and aquabike. Jack’s Generic Tri was created 15 years ago with the participant in mind and is well-known as one of the more participant-friendly triathlons.

“Club Medicine in Motion will provide athletes the opportunity to work out any pre-race kinks with some of Austin’s top sports medicine professionals,” said Jack Murray, co-owner of High Five Events and creator of Jack’s Generic Triathlon. “The opportunity to pre-purchase beneficial recovery products and services will ensure athletes can get exactly what they need to fully recover without having to pay onsite.”

Based in Austin, Texas, Medicine in Motion is a facility for all sports-related injuries, sports evaluations, nutrition and fitness, and performance-based care. They specialize in providing top quality sports medicine healthcare for active individuals of all ages and believe active bodies are healthy bodies. Their mission is to keep you active and healthy. In addition to the ability to pay before the event, Club Medicine in Motion will also offer onsite payment options.

"Medicine in Motion is thrilled to provide participants of JGT a place to recover post-race," said Dr. Martha Pryron, Austin sports medicine physician and owner of Medicine in Motion. "Club Medicine in Motion will be the place to chill and start your recovery so you can get back to training for your next race sooner."

Registration is still open for Jack’s Generic Triathlon. Volunteer positions are available as well.

Beginning with the launch of a single triathlon in 2003, High Five Events has grown to become one of the largest privately owned event production companies in the United States. In addition to the events it owns and produces, the Austin, Texas-based company offers consulting and event production services to dozens of additional events each year. High Five Events is

community-centric and has more than 83 years’ experience organizing large events across different venue types in a variety of locations. Follow High Five Events on Twitter ( @highfiveevents ), Instagram ( @highfiveevents ), and Facebook ( facebook.com/HighFiveEventsWorldWide/ ) for news and updates.

Medicine in Motion (MIM) specializes in providing top quality sports medicine in Austin, Texas, for athletic individuals of all ages and levels. The staff at MIM believes active bodies are healthy bodies, therefore it is the office's goal to keep patients energetic and fit. To that end, MIM provides treatment of injuries and illnesses, including the use of physical rehabilitation; promotes healthy living with personal training and nutrition coaching; and offers comprehensive sports medicine evaluations to optimize health, activity level and sports performance. For more information or for questions regarding sports medicine in Austin, contact Medicine in Motion at 512-257-2500 or visit the website at http://www.medinmotion.com.