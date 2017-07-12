Clarifai Launches Mobile SDK to Make AI Available On-Device

Clarifai, the leading visual recognition AI company that uses sophisticated machine learning to understand images and videos, today announced the launch of its Mobile SDK, which gives users the power to train and use AI in the palms of their hands by installing machine learning capabilities directly on their devices. Clarifai’s Mobile SDK bypasses the traditional requirement of internet connectivity and massive computing power, giving access to the latest AI technology to everyone, everywhere, in real-time.

With half the world still lacking access to the internet, Clarifai’s Mobile SDK takes significant strides toward its mission of making the power of AI available to everyone, giving anyone with a mobile device the ability to leverage the recent advances in machine learning, no matter who or where they are. Clarifai’s Mobile SDK signifies a huge leap in machine learning accessibility in places with spotty network connections or no internet connectivity, such as remote industrial sites, underground transportation, locations blocked by building interference, and developing countries where internet connectivity is either unreliable or prohibitively expensive.

“The power of artificial intelligence should not be limited to a select group of engineers at big tech companies,” said Clarifai founder and CEO Matthew Zeiler. “It’s our mission to make machine learning technology available to everyone, and our Mobile SDK furthers that mission by removing the bounds of cloud connectivity while offering a lower latency experience in your pocket.”

Coupled with the power of Clarifai’s Custom Training, which enables machine learning algorithms to learn new concepts from only a handful of examples, Clarifai’s Mobile SDK allows mobile devices to learn from and respond to their individual environment and user, creating the ultimate personalized user experience. This happens in real-time with zero lag, allowing users to effectively and efficiently accomplish a variety of tasks on-device such as improving workflows, automatically moderating content or powering visual search and recommendations.

Mobile SDK launch partner i-Nside, which brings reliable and cost-efficient medical devices to physicians and patients all over the world, has been using Clarifai to help general practitioners and nurses identify and treat ear problems accurately. Working in rural hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in remote areas in Africa, South America and South Asia, Clarifai’s Mobile SDK running on i-Nside’s innovative smartphone-attached endoscopic tool allows doctors to easily capture an image of an eardrum and get an immediate insight on the diagnostic, making the best medical care accessible to anyone in the world. This solution enabled by Clarifai’s technology works offline with more than 98% accuracy, allowing people in remote areas without access to ENT (ear, nose, throat) specialists or premium instrumentation to be diagnosed.

"It is our mission to strengthen health systems by creating tools and health intelligence that fundamentally increase the access to healthcare anywhere in the world,” said Dr. Laurent Schmoll, ENT specialist and co-founder of i-Nside. “Our assisted diagnostic application using Clarifai’s offline artificial intelligence brings this powerful technology to the most underserved, remote and rural areas and will be welcomed by NGOs around the world and by people who need it the most."

Clarifai’s Mobile SDK is available today in limited preview. For more information and access to the Mobile SDK preview, visit http://www.Clarifai.com/get-sdk.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is an artificial intelligence company that excels in visual recognition, solving real-world problems for businesses and developers alike. Founded in 2013 by Matthew Zeiler, a foremost expert in machine learning, Clarifai has been a market leader since winning the top five places in image classification at the ImageNet 2013 competition, and predicts billions of concepts in photos and videos every month. Clarifai’s powerful image and video recognition technology is built on the most advanced machine learning systems and made easily accessible by a clean API, empowering developers all over the world to build a new generation of intelligent applications. The company has amassed a suite of clients that range from Fortune 500 companies to startups and small development teams, including Buzzfeed, Trivago, 500px, StyleMePretty, and many more. Clarifai is headquartered in New York City with an office in San Francisco.