Cuebiq Expands to West Coast with New Office and Team in San Francisco

Cuebiq, a next generation location intelligence company leveraging the largest database of accurate and precise location data in the U.S., is expanding its operations to the West Coast by opening a new office in the heart of San Francisco’s SoMa District. The new office includes a newly hired team of MarTech, location, and mobile SDK veterans, whose primary focus is to build Cuebiq’s client base and to keep increasing Cuebiq’s anonymous user base through strategic partnerships with publishers.

Leading operations at Cuebiq’s new San Francisco office is Sean Neems, Regional Vice President, Revenue Development West Region. His primary responsibility in this new role is to focus on growing partnerships with marketing and advertising technology companies, and media agencies. Sean recently joined Cuebiq from cross-device technology company Tapad, where he managed West Coast sales. Prior to Tapad, Sean worked at WebMD as director of strategic partnerships. Sean has also held positions at Fox News, AOL and OMD.

“I’m excited to be joining Cuebiq and leading its new West Coast operations,” said Sean Neems. “With our talented team in place here, we’re looking forward to building on Cuebiq’s fast-paced traction on the East Coast and abroad.”

Reporting into Sean Neems is Senior Sales Director Shawn Kiner, who will be working on Sean’s team by fostering relationships for Cuebiq’s attribution and location-based data. Shawn joins Cuebiq from Verve. Previously, Shawn held positions at Google and Meltwater.

To further build on Cuebiq’s expanding user base, Sean Murphy joins the new San Francisco-based team as senior director of supply. Sean will report into Head of Supply Jim Shilale, and will be responsible for driving publisher partnerships that expand Cuebiq’s SDK footprint, which currently analyzes anonymous location data from two in five smartphones globally.

“We are thrilled to open our new San Francisco office with such a skilled team of experts. Our ability to attract top talent is a testament to our success and leadership position in the location intelligence space,” said Antonio Tomarchio, CEO, Cuebiq. “This new office kicks off our rapid growth phase, which is a direct result of the amazing progress we have made in past 18 months.”

Cuebiq is a next generation location intelligence company, leveraging the largest database of accurate and precise location data in the U.S. Its leading data intelligence platform analyzes location patterns of 61 million monthly active U.S. smartphone users on over 180 mobile apps, and 2 in 5 smartphones globally, allowing businesses to glean actionable insights about real-world consumer behaviors and trends. Cuebiq provides clients geo-behavioral audiences for cross-platform ad targeting, the industry's only SaaS based real-time campaign optimization and footfall attribution tools, and offline location analytics. Cuebiq does not collect any personally identifiable information. Its privacy-sensitive methodology has earned the company membership status with the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), the leading self-regulatory industry association dedicated to responsible data collection and its use for digital advertising. Cuebiq is headquartered in New York with offices in San Francisco, Chicago, Italy and China.