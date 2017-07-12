The George hotel, College Station, Texas "It is art and luxury and fine dining coupled with that sense of warmth and welcome people expect in the south," says Valencia Group President Doyle A. Graham, Jr.

Steeped in an atmosphere of authentic Texas charm and bringing a sophisticated flair all its own, The George™ hotel will open its doors in August 2017. Taking its name from notable “Georges” such as George H.W. Bush and George Mitchell, this distinct 162-room luxury property makes its home within College Station’s most vibrant community, Century Square, a 60-acre destination by Midway offering retail, dining and entertainment venues; office space; apartment homes; and an activated central gathering space – all merging to create a walkable, urban landscape authentic to the Brazos Valley.

No detail has been overlooked as every element of The George – from the layout of public spaces, to the selection of textures and color palettes, to its very name – has been purposefully and artfully composed. Taking their cue from the historic connotations of the name “George,” Kirksey and Munoz + Albin architects and Mayfield and Ragni Studio interior designers strove to blend both English elegance and Southern tradition.

Long-time partners Midway and Valencia Group collaborated on the development of The George. Midway CEO Jonathan Brinsden said, “It has been incredible to watch the components of The George and the Century Square project overall come to fruition. The essence of this location – with its history and its link to Texas A&M – gives us an opportunity to tell a story and foster an atmosphere that truly reflects this community.”

Valencia Group President Doyle A Graham, Jr. went on to say, “The George is that perfect intersection of the region’s historic hospitality and tasteful, elegant and modern aesthetic. It is art and luxury and fine dining coupled with that sense of warmth and welcome people expect in the south.”

“We are all incredibly excited for the opening of The George,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. “Along with the other dynamic developments at Century Square, this will truly help usher in a new era for College Station — not to mention the long term revenue that will be generated to support Texas A&M academics and research.”

At first blush, art installations appear modern and abstract, yet they are in fact inspired by the area’s long-held railroading and agriculture roots. The bold neon and modern graphics of Houston-based graffiti artist, GONZO247, are, for example, tattooed on the bright white of a flock of sculptured sheep that greets guests in the lobby. Exposed ceilings, brick accents, and rich wood tones are the canvas for imaginative furniture pieces and unique lighting fixtures, all of which are complemented by soaring windows and unexpected pops of contrasting color.

Each room welcomes visitors with custom Valencia beds graced by deluxe Egyptian cotton linens, plush, branded bathrooms, and a supply of indulgent bath amenities by Gilchrist Soames. Spacious workspaces, complimentary Wi-Fi, flat screen televisions, and generously stocked minibars ensure a comfortable stay. A complimentary continental breakfast awaits guests in the morning, made perfect by freshly brewed Katz Coffee. Those lucky enough to overnight in the posh VIP suite will enjoy some 1,900 square feet of space and balcony views of Texas A&M University, Kyle Field, and the Bonfire Memorial.

The hotel’s thoughtful attention to detail carries over into The George’s dining and refreshment options. Poppy, a reference to the playful nickname given President George H. W. Bush by his grandchildren, invites guests to take in the fresh air and open spaces of leisurely pavilion and porch dining, all while sampling tempting appetizers or settling into a full meal of favorite Texas flavors. Liquid refreshments take center stage at 1791, a whiskey bar commemorating the year of the Whiskey Rebellion. Pool views, live music, a choice of intimate or spacious seating arrangements and custom cocktail creations encourage lingering conversations and taking just a little more time to simply unwind.

The George features some 5,800 square feet of flexible meeting space, including a ballroom and boardroom – providing a memorable venue for one-of-a-kind private parties and first class business events. A modern fitness center, courtyard with sparkling pool, and cozy outdoor fire pits encourage both active and leisurely pursuits.

The George is located adjacent to retro-military inspired Cavalry Court hotel, which opened last autumn. Both are Midway and Valencia Group projects located within Century Square. Century Square is a public-private collaboration between Midway and The Texas A&M University System utilizing previously undeveloped land to deliver substantial benefits and an enriched quality of life for local residents and the region. Phase one of Century Square is anticipated to be complete in Fall 2017.

Introductory rates at The George start at $134 a night. For more information or to make a reservation, visit thegeorgetexas.com or call 1.866.842.0100.

