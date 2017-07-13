Global Retail Marketing Association Announces Board Chair

The Global Retail Marketing Association [GRMA] announced today that Timothy Rea has been named Chairperson of the GRMA's Advisory Board for Financial & Insurance Services. The GRMA, serving C-level executives in retail, restaurant and hospitality announced earlier this year, their expansion into the financial and insurance services vertical. The appointment of Rea signals the importance of this new vertical in the GRMA portfolio. In announcing the move, Stephanie Fischer, President and CEO of the GRMA said, “Tim is a proven business leader with a deep understanding of the consumer-facing market and a strong commitment to advancing industry thought-leadership and transformation. We are excited to welcome Tim as GRMA’s Advisory Board Chairman for Financial & Insurance Services."

Currently Principal, Chief Marketing Officer at Edward Jones, Tim Rea is responsible for all of marketing functions for the financial services giant including advertising, digital marketing, client and marketing insights, firm communications and public relations. In addition, he is a member of the Edward Jones Management Committee. Before joining Edward Jones in 2016, Rea served as the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Office Depot Inc., senior vice president of brand marketing for Darden Restaurants, and had increasing brand management leadership positions at Hershey Foods Inc. and the Procter & Gamble Co. Prior to working in the private sector, Rea served as a Captain in the United States Army. Rea earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University and both a master’s in economics and an MPA from the University of Texas.



"The GRMA is a phenomenal organization helping us to keep our finger on the pulse and connect us with what's happening in the industry." said Rea. "I couldn't be happier than to partner with the GRMA to lead the development of this new vertical and offer like-minded executives a platform where they can continue to be exposed to the tremendous changes taking place in the consumer landscape."

About the GRMA:

The GRMA is a private exchange network open by invitation only to C-level executives in retail, restaurant, hospitality, financial and insurance services. The GRMA's mission is to inspire and guide these executives in their careers and professional development by challenging them to think in new and different ways about the shifting consumer marketplace, the impact of technology and other variables impacting their business and their future.



