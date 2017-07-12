Nancy Hua and Hans Ku present at MobileBeat 2017 Our data shows that mobile teams that test as a normal course of business see their apps grow at more than two times the rate of others.

Apptimize CEO, Nancy Hua, and Flipagam Chief Product Officer, Hans Ku, presented on the mainstage at VentureBeat’s MobileBeat conference on Tuesday, July 11. The talk focused on how to move past the slow mobile development cycle to innovate faster and create apps that users love.

Nancy discussed what differentiates average apps from the most successful, fastest growing apps. “When you think about the typical mobile development cycle, it’s greatly hindered by slow release cycles and data that isn’t actionable. Organizations go from idea to release -- often over too many weeks or months -- and are never able to learn whether their new ideas worked. This process is too slow and as a result their release cycles are slower than the speed at which user expectations change. You can’t be slower than Facebook and Airbnb: even if you don’t compete with them directly, you are competing from a user experience standpoint. Our data shows that mobile teams that test as a normal course of business see their apps grow at more than two times the rate of others.”

Hans discussed how Flipagram -- the popular app that's fast becoming a vibrant global video community -- is on the cutting edge of mobile innovation using machine learning and experimentation. “We have an opportunity to use AI and machine learning to help our creators to develop into influencers. With AI coaching and AI-encouraged deliberate practice, we’ll develop millions of creators into micro influencers. A/B testing also plays a critical role in how we maximize user engagement on our platform.”

About Apptimize

