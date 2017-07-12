AdamsTech and SDS – Joining Forces

SDS AdamsTech company logo “We are very excited to announce the formation of a new company, SDS/AdamsTech, with our longtime manufacturing partner, SDS,” said Mike Adams, co-founder and former president of AdamsTech.

“We are very excited to announce the formation of a new company, SDS/AdamsTech, with our longtime manufacturing partner, SDS,” said Mike Adams, co-founder and former president of AdamsTech. “We are likewise pleased to announce that Ellen and I, though still available for SDS/AdamsTech and customers as consultants, are happily passing on our leadership responsibilities as we enter the next stage of our career.” The new company will begin manufacturing SDS machinery in Irvine, CA, as well as continue sales and service of other products like Cutlite Penta lasers and Delta Diemaking equipment from their office in Boulder, CO.

Assuming the role as President of SDS/AdamsTech is Tony Lim of SDS, who is both a familiar face to AdamsTech customers and has been a partner of the company for almost 20 years. Key employees who will continue with the new company are Connie Adams, James Cross, and John Wiley, as well as the technical support staff, many of whom customers know personally, including Brad DeHaan, Sara Fox, Don Hill, Kyle Kermoade, and Andy Park, known for their “best-in-class” support.

AdamsTech and SDS, partners for more than 21 years, have long anticipated, as the natural progression of their success, this evolution into one company. Their combined forces as global manufacturing leader of both automated channel letters and steel rule fabrication, with expertise in sales and service, will lift the new company and its products to the next level. Look for even more innovations in die- and sign-making from SDS/AdamsTech.