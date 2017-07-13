Qualite’s Award-Winning GameChanger Chosen by Georgia State University

Georgia State University (GSU), located in Atlanta, Georgia, has selected Qualite’s, award-winning, Q-LED GameChanger™ to light the school’s new football stadium. On February 27th, 2017 GSU officially began construction on Turner Field, which was formerly the home of the Atlanta Braves and an Olympic Stadium in the Summer Games of 1996. This $22 million project retrofitting from a baseball stadium into a college football stadium is on budget and on time for the home opener against Tennessee State on Thursday, August 31st, 2017 at 7:00pm.

“This is an exciting project for Qualite. We are doing a combination of installing new lights and also retrofitting onto the existing super structure which held the old lights. We are able to showcase, on a national scale, what we and others know: the GameChanger is like no other LED light on the market. The awards prove it and being chosen by GSU for this iconic project is just more validation,” stated Eric Boorom, Qualite Owner. Patrick Kinney, Southeast Sales Manager adds, “GSU was very excited about the GameChanger when we presented it to them. A big part of our conversation with GSU was how they are working towards being a national leader in technology. We were able to easily demonstrate how the GameChanger represented the newest and most advanced technology found in the sports lighting industry today.”

Rob Stewart of Penco Electric stated, “Qualite’s wireless control system fit this project perfectly since a big portion of the new lights were to be retrofitted onto the existing structure. We had more than enough power to these locations already, and we did not have to run new control wiring to all the existing locations around the stadium for the new LED lights.”

Qualite has been the Sports Lighting Partner for high schools, colleges, parks and recreation departments, and minor and major league professional sports franchises for over 30 years. Qualite’s, award-winning, Q-LED GameChanger™ is the first high performance sports lighting system designed for all sports venues, from youth to professional sports stadiums, with a focus on great connectivity and functionality at affordable pricing.