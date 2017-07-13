We are honored to be recognized by the IMCA again this year.

MiniCo Insurance Agency received an Award of Excellence at the 59th Annual Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) Showcase Awards Gala, held last month during the IMCA Annual Conference. MiniCo was recognized for the multi-faceted marketing campaign that introduced the company's wind/hail deductible buy-back program.

Campaign elements included press releases, website updates, an educational video for independent insurance agents, e-mails to agents, print advertisements for self-storage industry publications, search engine and social media advertisements, and articles in MiniCo's publications to include "Mini-Storage Messenger," "Key Agent," and "e-Risk Management."

"I am proud to be a part of a marketing team that has been recognized by the IMCA consistently with awards in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017," said Dan Sommer, MiniCo Vice President of Marketing and Communications and Chief Marketing Officer. "Our team members hold themselves to the highest standards of professionalism and creativity, and it is an honor to be recognized by our peers in the insurance marketing and communications industry."

MiniCo President and CEO Mike Schofield commented, “We are honored to be recognized by the IMCA again this year. The association's dedication to educating the insurance industry about innovative marketing and communications tools and techniques has had a positive impact on our marketing efforts and aligns with MiniCo's focus on providing value-added information and educational topics to our policyholders and agents via a variety of creative platforms."

The IMCA is the oldest association for insurance marketing and communications professionals in North America with roots tracing back to 1921. Membership includes leading international and domestic multi-line insurance companies and brokerage firms, regional and specialty companies, general agencies, and prominent industry suppliers. The organization represents over 120 companies including the top five property/casualty writers. Members include senior-level management and professional staff working in the areas of corporate communications, advertising, public relations, marketing communications, marketing and sales promotion, marketing research, and technology.

About MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC

MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, was founded in 1974 as a provider of specialty insurance products and publications for the self-storage industry. Today the company is a program administrator offering multiple specialty property and casualty insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, the parent company of MiniCo Insurance Agency of Canada, Incorporated, is a member of the Aran Insurance Services Group. For more information, visit http://www.minico.com.