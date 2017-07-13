We look forward to planning, implementing and managing the latest IT and GIS technologies to benefit Chamblee and its residents.

InterDev, an Atlanta-area provider of information technology, security and geographic information systems (GIS) services, was recently selected by the City of Chamblee to provide a comprehensive package of managed IT and GIS services to enhance the city’s municipal operations and achieve its long-term vision.

For the engagement, InterDev will fully support, manage, secure and provide guidance for both IT and GIS systems and approaches. In concert with the technology projects, a highly trained and certified InterDev team will work closely with municipal staff to improve city services and enhance operating resilience and security while monitoring and controlling budgets.

“We appreciate the confidence that our residents and businesses place in us, and we do not enter into new vendor partnerships lightly,” said Chamblee City Manager Jon Walker. “After a thorough evaluation, we determined that InterDev possessed the track record and expertise to help the City of Chamblee achieve its vision for technology and GIS.”

After beginning the engagement in January 2017, InterDev’s technical experts are now in the process of assessing Chamblee’s IT systems and networks, a process that provides critical insight into the city’s current status and potential areas of improvement. InterDev also is developing pragmatic, forward-looking plans to provide all city departments with high-level, hypersecure technology and GIS services in a cost-effective manner.

InterDev’s on-site personnel will deploy secure technological solutions and strategies including proactive workstation, server and network management, desktop application support, and data backup and recovery.

To provide the highest possible availability, InterDev will use remote administration tools overseen by InterDev staff to ensure swift intervention if problems arise. The contract also incorporates VoIP telephony and email management and security, including access control and Microsoft Exchange server management and backup.

The GIS component of the engagement includes MosaicGIS™, a cloud-based, software-as-a-service GIS platform based on Esri, which gives city personnel 24/7 access to a fully managed, secure ArcGIS server, paired with a database of the city’s geographic data points. To help the city make the most productive use of its geographic data, InterDev will provide a full-time GIS resource. Planned GIS projects range from a sophisticated, public-facing mapping portal to GIS mapping and analysis of stormwater assets.

“Chamblee is a thriving city with a large footprint in metropolitan Atlanta, so its leaders need IT and GIS infrastructure, support and service comparable to that of much larger cities,” said InterDev CEO Gary Nichols. “Through our engagement with the city, we look forward to planning, implementing and managing the latest IT and GIS technologies to benefit Chamblee and its residents, now and in the future.”

About the City of Chamblee

Located just 14 miles from downtown Atlanta, Chamblee is a vibrant urban city with a diverse community and international flair. The City of Chamblee began as a small rail town and was incorporated in 1908. It has grown to more than seven square miles and nearly 30,000 residents. Chamblee is home to a heavy rail MARTA station, a historic downtown and Antique Row, the vibrant Buford Highway corridor, DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK), the Centers for Disease Control and a thriving business community with a unique sense of entrepreneurship and optimism. Visit http://www.chambleega.gov for more information.

About InterDev

Beyond their principal role as strategic provider of Managed IT and Security Services, InterDev is well known as a champion of IT visioning and innovation for growing businesses and government agencies – a role they perfected over nearly four decades. In addition to managing and hosting IT operations for its valued clients, InterDev also offers MosaicGIS™, a cloud-based, software-as-a-service GIS platform based on Esri, as well as VoIP telecommunications services and circuit solutions. InterDev delivers services to business and municipalities throughout the Southeast and Midwest from their offices in Atlanta, Beaufort (SC) and Chicago. For more information, visit http://www.interdev.com.