On June 27th, US Capital Partners Inc. organized and sponsored a HealthTech reception, presentation, and networking event for select accredited investors interested in highly vetted, investment-ready opportunities. The event was held in New York City at the historic W. 44th St. clubhouse of the New York Yacht Club, a private, invitation-only social club.

US Capital Partners is a full-service private investment bank headquartered in San Francisco. Through its affiliate broker dealer, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm provides private placement services and has wide distribution for debt and equity private placements. The exclusive event showcased two of the firm’s early-stage portfolio companies, Provia Laboratories and Digital Skin Imaging. Both companies are selling into their respective markets and seeking growth capital.

Howard Greenman, CEO, presented on behalf of Provia Laboratories, a revenue-generating stem cell processing and bio-storage company that focuses on personalized ‘autologous’ (cells from you, for you) consumer and commercial services. Karleen Seybold, CEO and Founder, spoke on behalf of Digital Skin Imaging, the first-to-market total body imaging solution for detecting, tracking, and monitoring critical skin changes (skin cancers, eczema, moles, psoriasis, and rashes). Pat Steele, Senior Vice President at US Capital Partners introduced the speakers.

In addition to company presentations and Q&A, the thought-provoking evening was structured to provide attendees with the unique opportunity for direct conversations with the speakers representing the startups, as well as with guest speaker Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th Surgeon General of the United States.

About Provia Laboratories, LLC

Provia Laboratories is a revenue-generating stem cell processing, manufacturing, and bio-storage company with a leading position in dental stem cell storage and related services. Provia’s primary service, Store-A-Tooth™, provides private storage of stem cells from children’s teeth for future use in the child’s personalized regenerative medicine. Store-A-Tooth™ is a similar service to cord blood stem cell banks like ViaCord (purchased by PerkinElmer) and Cord Blood Registry (purchased by AMAG Pharma).

About Digital Skin Imaging

Digital Skin Imaging is a medical device company that develops and manufactures a patented imaging device designed to enable physicians to detect, track, and monitor critical skin changes. The system is an FDA-approved Class I medical device that combines total body imaging, standardization of imaging and post processing, and automation. Between 2015 and 2016, the company completed a beta testing program, with four units installed and subsequently converted into commercial ones. The company is now seeking capital to build the first twenty commercial units and scale operations.

About US Capital Partners Inc.

Since 1998, US Capital Partners Inc. has been providing well-structured, custom finance solutions to private and public companies in the United States and abroad. Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Partners, operating with its affiliate US Capital Global Securities, LLC, is a full-service private investment bank with a wide distribution for debt and equity private placements. The group makes debt investments between $500,000 and $100 million, participates in debt facilities, and offers asset management, financial advisory services for buy-side and sell-side engagements, and capital formation, including early-stage financings requiring equity or debt. For more information, visit http://www.uscapitalpartners.net.