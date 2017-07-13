LJ16BC Billy Corgan Signature Model Jumbo Acoustic Guitar “As Yamaha guitars continue to gain prestige in the U.S. market, more top musicians, such as Billy Corgan, are discovering what makes Yamaha guitars unique,” said Dennis Webster, product marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars.

At the 2017 Summer NAMM Show, Yamaha Corporation of America is reintroducing to the U.S. a limited run of its LJ6R and LJ16R jumbo acoustic guitars, and highlighting a special-edition custom guitar designed in collaboration with artist Billy Corgan.

Yamaha has worked together with Corgan, solo artist and lead singer and guitarist of the Smashing Pumpkins, to create the limited-edition LJ16BC Billy Corgan Signature Model Jumbo Acoustic Guitar, as one of the company’s new LJ acoustic guitars. Based on the standard-run LJ16R model, this custom guitar features Billy’s zero logo on the headstock, a TUSQ nut and saddle, Gotoh vintage-style tuners, brass bridge pins and no pickguard. The LJ16BC will bear a Vintage Natural finish, and Billy’s signature will appear on the label. This model will see a limited run of 400 guitars globally, half of which will ship to the United States. Of the 200 U.S. guitars, 50 will ship with an exclusive Brown Sunburst finish.

The redesigned LJ acoustic guitars are part of the company’s prestigious L Series, a revered line of handcrafted acoustic guitars known for its tonal quality, fine tone woods and impeccable workmanship. The newly-refined LJ6R and LJ16R models feature solid Engelmann spruce tops treated with A.R.E. (Acoustic Resonance Enhancement), an original wood reforming technology developed by Yamaha. Instruments made with this technology produce a tonal richness that can only be found in a vintage instrument that has been played for many years. The back and sides of these models are produced with rosewood, and feature solid wood for the LJ16R and laminate for the LJ6R.

Other highlights from the standard-run guitars include maple body binding, an ebony fretboard and bridge, a new tortoise-pattern pickguard, and a gig bag. Several improvements include a refined, thinner neck profile, lower string action and wider string spacing. A new five-ply neck design adds stability and additional tone enhancement.

To enhance playability, these models come with an under-saddle Studio Response Technology (S.R.T.) passive pickup for live applications. The pickup does not affect the unplugged sound, nor does it detract from the guitar’s gorgeous finish. Yamaha added this near-invisible and simple-to-use feature to expand each guitar’s capabilities.

“As Yamaha guitars continue to gain prestige in the U.S. market, more top musicians, such as Billy Corgan, are discovering what makes Yamaha guitars unique.” said Dennis Webster, product marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars. “Working with Billy on his signature model is a big step in our refocus on mid- and higher-end Yamaha acoustics. This collaboration has allowed us to coordinate the debut of his limited-edition signature model with the newly designed LJ guitars.”

Pricing and Availability

The Yamaha LJ6R (MSRP: $995) and LJ16R (MSRP: $1,575) acoustic guitars will ship in July 2017. The limited-edition Yamaha LJ16BC (MSRP: $1,600) will ship in September 2017.

For more information, visit the Yamaha booth (643) in the Nashville Music City Center at the 2017 Summer NAMM Show July 13-15, or http://4wrd.it/LSERIES

