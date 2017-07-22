World record price offered for this Bill Graham BG-2 Batman Fillmore Auditorium 3/18/66 concert poster We're hoping our $30,000 reward brings at least one seller out of the woodwork.

A $30,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic, undamaged original first printing of the Bill Graham BG-2 Batman Concert Poster. The concert poster promotes 3 days of performances by various bands that took place at the Fillmore Auditorium on March 18, 19 and 20, 1966.

"We recently auctioned off a reprint of the Bill Graham BG-2 Batman concert poster that generated tremendous interest around the world," explained Scott Tilson of Psychedelic Art Exchange, the auction house offering the reward. "Now we have 2 other collectors begging us to find an original first printing of this important concert poster. We're hoping our $30,000 reward for an undamaged copy brings at least one seller out of the woodwork. Collectors need to know we would be thrilled to acquire this special poster in any condition and we're willing to pay a world record price to get it," explained Tilson.

The Bill Graham BG-2 Batman concert poster has special historical significance because it is just the second in the entire Bill Graham Fillmore Auditorium concert poster series. Just 500 original first printings were produced and just a small fraction of those are known to exist today.

If you have a Bill Graham BG-2 Batman concert poster you wish to sell, or any other Bill Graham Fillmore Auditorium concert posters from 1966, call Scott Tilson at 435-659-1660 or email Scott (at) ConcertPosterGallery.com