A $25,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic, undamaged original first printing of the Bill Graham BG-105 Concert Poster. The concert poster promotes four days of performances by Jimi Hendrix that took place at the Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco, California, on February 1,2,3, and 4 1966.

"We recently auctioned off a copy of the BG-105 concert poster that generated tremendous interest around the world," explained Scott Tilson of Psychedelic Art Exchange, the auction house offering the reward. "Now we have a few other collectors begging us for this important concert poster. We're hoping our $25,000 reward for an undamaged copy brings at least one seller out of the woodwork. Collectors need to know we would be thrilled to acquire this special poster in any condition and we're willing to pay a world record price to get it," explained Tilson.

The Bill Graham BG-105 Jimi Hendrix concert poster has special historical significance because it's considered the very finest poster ever created by the legendary artist, Rick Griffin. Just a few thousand original first printings were produced and just a small fraction of those are known to exist today.

If you have a Bill Graham BG-105 Jim Hendrix concert poster you wish to sell, or any other Jimi Hendrix concert posters, call Scott Tilson at 435-659-1660 or email Scott (at) http://concertpostergallery.com