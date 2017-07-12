Vein911® Enters into Agreement with Alignment Healthcare

“The future of healthcare is preventive care, coordinated care, and predictive modeling.” said Dr. Chris Pittman, medical director and CEO of Vein911

Vein911® announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Alignment Healthcare, a population health management company that specializes in using data analytics to improve healthcare. Under the agreement, Vein911® will provide venous and lymphatic care services, including Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy and Endovenous Laser Therapy, to Alignment Healthcare’s patient network in select markets including Pinellas County. The agreement marks another milestone in the growth of Vein911, increases Vein911 market share, and provides a platform to expedite Vein911®’s vision to be America’s choice for vein care.

“The future of healthcare is preventive care, coordinated care, and predictive modeling. Alignment Healthcare shares our vision of providing high value care and making the experience patient-centric,” said Dr. Chris Pittman, medical director and CEO of Vein911. “They are innovators in the industry and we look forward to providing superior care to their patients.”

Alignment Healthcare is a private equity-backed provider of population health management services focused on coordinated, value-based care in the Medicare Advantage market. Alignment’s innovative approach of creating a coordinated continuum of care by aligning incentives and connecting best practices across health plans, hospitals and physicians has led to better clinical outcomes at lower costs. Based in Orange, California, Alignment Healthcare manages the care for BlueMedicare Preferred HMO members and operates clinics in five Florida counties: Clay, Duval, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota.

About Vein911

Vein911 is a leading care provider for venous and lymphatic disorders that lead to life-style limiting symptoms, leg swelling, impaired mobility, and leg ulcers in our aging population. Our vein treatment centers focus on world class outcomes and a world class patient experience using state-of-the-art technology within comfortable surroundings. Our treatments are exclusively non-surgical including Endovenous Laser Therapy and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy, a high value treatment of the future available today at Vein911. Vein911 is the venous and lymphatic treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are suffering from venous and lymphatic disorders. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by board-certified physicians. Schedule an appointment today at 855-834-6911 (855-VEIN-911).