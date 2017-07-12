“We’re thrilled to partner with an organization that supports our communities and the environment."

Calypso Communications, an integrated creative and PR agency, partnered with Bags 4 My Cause (B4MC) to help B4MC strengthen its brand and digital identity. Working closely with B4MC, Calypso modernized the B4MC brand and redesigned and developed a new website to help B4MC tell its story, engage the community and continue its environmental efforts.

Bags 4 My Cause partnered with Calypso to help raise digital brand awareness and educate prospective partners. Calypso believed by illustrating a brand story through a comprehensive and understandable website, B4MC could more easily grow and use its website as a tool for building partnerships.

“We’re excited about our recent collaboration with Calypso Communications,” said Jim Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Bags 4 My Cause. “Our mission is to empower communities to be environmentally safe while supporting local charities. The Calypso team helped us tell our story and form new partnerships that will help our local communities thrive.”

Over the last four years, Bags 4 My Cause has partnered with retailers to provide reusable shopping bags. A portion of each bag sold is then donated to a local nonprofit of the retailers choosing. Since its inception, B4MC has sold over a million bags, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars for community nonprofits.

The redesigned website brings the B4MC story to life by incorporating touching community testimonials and highlighting the positive environmental impacts of the platform. By incorporating a friendly interface, the new site will help to encourage partnerships. Along with refreshing the B4MC logo and updating the brands’ color palette to create a more captivating style, Calypso increased the user experience by creating a fully responsive site.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an organization that supports our communities and the environment,” said Houssam Aboukhater, Managing Partner of Calypso Communications. “We believe in the organization’s mission and we wanted to help Bags 4 My Cause tell its story and gain new partners.”

About Calypso Communications

Calypso Communications is an award-winning premier public relations studio that combines strategy, content, and creative to solve business challenges. For 17 years, Calypso has delivered radical acts of communication to local, regional, and global companies across a wide array of sectors, including energy, health care, sporting goods, technology, and higher education. With offices in Portsmouth, N.H. and Portland, Maine, the Calypso team of experts uses an integrated communications approach to help clients achieve their objectives.

About Bags 4 My Cause

Bags 4 My Cause (B4MC), located in Portsmouth, NH, partners with retailers to provide reusable shopping bags. B4MC is committed to the mission of empowering retailers to be the best they can be while supporting nonprofit causes, businesses, and the planet. The reusable bag program is designed to support local nonprofit causes and foster a movement aimed towards eliminating the environmentally harmful use of paper and plastic single-use bags.