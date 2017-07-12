We’ve identified an opportunity to package our hospital marketing technology suite and services into a cost-effective solution that is built for the needs of rural hospitals.

Scorpion, a leading healthcare digital marketing and technology company, announced today the launch of the Scorpion Rural Hospital Initiative. This program helps rural and critical access hospitals (CAHs) gain an advantage in attracting patients from the Internet and digital media.

Scorpion’s technology, service, and experience have been competitive assets to hospital marketing executives for over 10 years.

“We’ve helped hundreds of hospitals of all sizes use the web to attract more patients and improve confidence in their brands,” said Brian Q. Davis, Senior Vice President of Healthcare at Scorpion. “We are acutely aware of the struggles critical access and small hospitals are facing. Many of us are originally from very small towns, so we understand the vital services these hospitals provide. These organizations have traditionally been underserved by digital marketing companies, and we’re looking to change that and give them an advantage. We’ve identified an opportunity to package our hospital marketing technology suite and services into a cost-effective solution that is built for the needs of rural hospitals.”

Scorpion’s unique approach includes award-winning hospital website designs, world-class client support, a comprehensive digital marketing technology suite, and web management.

Dozens of leading rural and critical access hospitals have already taken advantage of an early release of the program, including Ashley County Medical Center in Crossett, AR.

“As a rural health system, our web presence is important because it enables us to better serve the citizens in our region,” said Phillip Gilmore, CEO of Ashley County Medical Center. “The Scorpion Rural Hospital Initiative has given us better tools to reach and educate our community on the services that we offer.

“When Ashley County Medical Center decided to build a new website, we wanted it to be ‘second to none,’ and that is exactly what we got with Scorpion. Scorpion really wants to see their clients succeed. We are so grateful to be working with Scorpion, and we are excited to see where this will take Ashley County Medical Center.”

Scorpion is honored to partner with the rural hospitals, which serve nearly 57 million people in the U.S. It is the company’s mission to help these hospitals build their exposure and establish themselves as go-to-healthcare providers in their local communities.

For more information about the Scorpion Rural Hospital Initiative, visit http://www.scorpion.co/healthcare/rural or call 888.848.0097.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is an award-winning digital marketing company that has helped hundreds of healthcare organizations improve their online presence and reach the right types of potential patients online. With over a decade of healthcare digital marketing experience and industry-leading technology, the company serves as a valuable partner to rural hospitals that want to raise awareness about services and attract more patients. Scorpion is a Google Premier Partner, the 2016 Google Customer Satisfaction Champion for North America, as well as the winner of more than 400 industry awards. To learn more, visit http://www.scorpion.co/healthcare/rural or call 888.848.0097.