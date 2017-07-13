Yamaha Arius YDP-103 Digital Piano “The addition of the YDP-103 means that more customers who have admired or wished for a Yamaha digital piano can now get into the Arius line,” said Dane Madsen, marketing manager, digital pianos, Yamaha.

Yamaha today showcased the YDP-103, the latest and most affordable member of its popular Arius family of console digital pianos. It combines the authentic sound and playing experience of a Yamaha acoustic piano with advanced digital features like iOS control and USB/MIDI connectivity.

The 88-key YPD-103 is a joy to play, and is equally at home in the living room or school piano lab. It’s equipped with the acclaimed Yamaha Graded Hammer Standard (GHS) keyboard action, which replicates the difference in touch between the low and high keys, just like on an acoustic piano. The black keys feature a matte-black finish — another realistic touch — which keeps them from becoming slippery when played for extended periods. The accuracy of the YPD-103’s playing experience is crucial for helping aspiring pianists develop proper finger technique.

Stereo AWM (Advanced Wave Memory) sampling technology delivers a remarkably realistic piano sound, and Yamaha-exclusive Dynamic Voice Allocation makes it possible to play the most complex passages without any notes dropping out. The stereo speaker system reproduces the onboard sounds with brilliance and clarity. And Dual headphone jacks make it possible for student and teacher or parent and child to listen and play together.

The YPD-103’s realism also extends to its looks, thanks to attractive rosewood cabinetry that reflects the legendary Yamaha heritage in piano craftsmanship.

Built-in USB/MIDI connectivity lets the user access the ever-expanding world of interactive educational software for the pianist on iOS or Mac/Windows. What’s more, the YPD-103 is compatible with Yamaha’s Digital Piano Controller App for iOS, which allows the user to easily setup, customize, and adjust many functions and parameters of the piano from the touch screen of an iPhone or iPad. Tasks such as layering sounds, adding reverb, and changing the touch curve are easy to accomplish with the large, intuitive and colorful app.

“The addition of the YDP-103 means that more customers who have admired or wished for a Yamaha digital piano can now get into the Arius line,” said Dane Madsen, marketing manager, digital pianos, Yamaha Corporation of America. “It’s the perfect family piano for both the creative kids and involved parents. The sound and feel are entirely authentic, providing a solid foundation for future piano learning. And the Digital Piano Controller app adds a whole new level of interaction and relevance for smartphone and tablet users.”

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha YDP-103 (MSRP: $1,299.00) Arius digital piano is now shipping. For more information, visit the Yamaha booth (643) in the Nashville Music City Center at the 2017 Summer NAMM Show July 13-15, or http://www.4wrd.it/YDP103

