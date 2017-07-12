"The VMS study is also a striking bellwether for the performance of other consumer packaged goods categories including ecommerce," said Jetta.

TABS Analytics, a leading consumer and retail analytics firm, announced today a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. Eastern presenting the results of the 10th Annual TABS Analytics Vitamin and Mineral Supplements Study. The TABS study sought to examine trends regarding what types of vitamins and nutritional supplements are purchased, how frequently they’re purchased and at which outlets they are purchased.

The 10th Annual Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements Study was conducted in May 2017. The survey panel included 1,010 geographically and demographically dispersed consumers. During the hour-long webinar, Dr. Kurt Jetta, Ph.D., president and founder of TABS Analytics, will break down the findings of the study and also participate in a question and answer session with attendees.

WHAT: 10th Annual TABS Analytics Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements Study

WHEN: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. Eastern

WHO: Dr. Kurt Jetta, Ph.D., CEO and founder of TABS Analytics

“What we have learned in the ten years that we have been conducting the vitamins, minerals and supplements survey is that it is not only an important analysis into the performance of the VMS category, but it is also a striking bellwether for the performance of other consumer packaged goods categories across channels including ecommerce,” said Jetta.

Throughout 2017, TABS Analytics is conducting six studies across the consumer packaged goods industry including personal care, baby, vitamin, food and beverage, household products, and beauty. More information about TABS studies is available at http://www.tabsanalytics.com/resources.

In addition to being the CEO, founder and lead product developer for TABS Analytics, Jetta is also the Director of the Research Unit of the Economics of Consumer Marketing, which is a part of the Center for International Policy at Fordham University. He is a frequent contributor to industry publications and symposiums.

About TABS Analytics

Operating since 1998, TABS Analytics, formerly TABS Group, based in Shelton, Conn., is a technology-enabled analytics firm. Its mission is to simplify and improve the way analytics are conducted in the consumer products industry. TABS offers cloud-based software analytics and applications solutions, including TABS Insight® and TABS Total Insights™, for CPG manufacturers that integrate, harmonize, and analyze sales and marketing data. Additional services include TABS CatMan Advantage™, an outsourced category management solution, TABS WorldView™, a global business intelligence tool, and TABS Promo Insight™, a cloud-based software and consulting service that helps companies measure, plan and optimize trade spending. For more information, please call 203-446-8837, email robertbaldwin (at) tabsanalytics (dot) com or visit http://www.tabsanalytics.com