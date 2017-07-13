Yamaha BB Series Bass Guitar “These new models continue our tradition of reliable excellence in superbly crafted, durable bass guitars that working musicians can depend on,” said Dennis Webster, product marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars.

Throughout their storied 40-year history, Yamaha BB series basses have been the workhorse for great bass players like Nathan East, Abe Laboriel, Jack Gibson (Exodus, Testament), Robby Takac (GooGoo Dolls), Tony Kanal (No Doubt, Dreamcar) and David Beste (Rival Sons).

Nine new models will make their debut at Summer NAMM 2017. The new models continue to deliver the superb, legendary tone and build quality for which they are known, yet in a smaller body with even better playability.

Built for the working bassist, the new models feature an Alder/Maple/Alder construction, sandwiching maple into the center of the body for quicker sound transmission from the strings.

A firmer 6-bolt miter neck joint that has won praise in the Billy Sheehan Signature/Attitude Limited III lineup not only improves stability, but also increases the efficiency of vibration transmission to the body for a more resonant, organic feel and tone.

Custom-wound pickups achieve higher output gain while retaining the classic BB voicing. The new models also feature standard sized pickups for the first time in a BB, for more convenient customization or replacement.

Being extremely careful not to mess with the success and proven design of the BB series, Yamaha has made practical and stylistic modifications, including subtle contour changes and body weight reduction, to increase playability and comfort, while still retaining the classic silhouette of the BB body/head design.

“For 40 years, Yamaha has collaborated with some of the most prolific bassists in the world, incorporating their real-world experience and sage advice to craft the pure bass guitar—one that allows musicians to build their own, signature sound,” said Dennis Webster, product marketing manager, Yamaha guitars and basses. “These new models continue this tradition of reliable excellence in superbly crafted, durable bass guitars that working musicians can depend on, providing the penetrating sound they need, yet in a smaller build that’s even easier to play.”

Pricing and Availability

The new Yamaha BB series bass lineup includes nine models, and will ship in July.

MODEL MSRP

BB234 $470

BB235 $550

BB434 $795

BB434M $856

BB435 $856

BB734A $1175

BB735A $1275

BBP34 $2475

BBP35 $2575

For more information, visit the Yamaha booth (643) in the Nashville Music City Center at the 2017 Summer NAMM Show July 13-15, or http://4wrd.it/BBSERIESBASSES

-END-

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.