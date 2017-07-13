Yamaha PSR-EW300 Portable Keyboard “With its sleek and professional new look, PSR-EW300 will capture the imagination of all who touch it,” said Mark Anderson, electronic keyboard marketing director, Yamaha.

Yamaha today introduced the PSR-EW300, the next in the company’s line of best-selling portable keyboards.

A worthy replacement for the YPG-235, the PSR-EW300 provides beginners with the tools they need to grow and flourish as pianists, including an audio and MIDI interface, onboard lessons, 76-keys, and state-of-the-art Yamaha sounds.

The PSR-EW300 reflects the expertise and experience that has made Yamaha the leader in the U.S. keyboard market. It retains the features that made the YPG-235 so popular, while adding the latest technological innovations.

The PSR-EW300’s powerful audio-and-MIDI interface provides 2-way connectivity using a single USB-to-host cable. Players can use it to expand the capabilities of the instrument by accessing the wide world of educational and creative apps available on their iOS devices or computers.

Like its predecessor, the PSR-EW300 offers both portability and a keyboard large enough for serious practice. Its 48 notes of polyphony — compared to 32 for the YPG-235 — allow complex passages to be played without any drop-outs. Students and their teachers will also appreciate the built-in Yamaha Education Suite (Y.E.S.) lessons, which are designed to supplement a student’s regular piano instruction. The innovative Touch Tutor function helps beginning pianists learn to play with better dynamics.

The Aux Line Input allows for connection of a smartphone or other music source, making it possible for users to listen to or play along with their favorite songs. The built-in Melody Suppressor reduces the level of the lead vocal or lead instrument, allowing the player to take center stage while singing or playing along.

"Like a finely tuned racing car, the 76-key PSR-EW300 is poised and ready to continue the legacy of the most popular portable keyboard in U.S. history, the YPG-235," said Mark Anderson, electronic keyboard marketing director, Yamaha Corporation of America. "With its sleek and professional new look, PSR-EW300 will capture the imagination of all who touch it."

Other notable features on the PSR-EW300 include:



Duo mode, which splits the keyboard into two halves, each with their own “middle C,” for practicing with a partner.

A backlit LCD for better visibility of screen information in all kinds of lighting.

A choice of AC or battery power so users have the option to plug in when an outlet is available or use batteries (not included) for complete mobility.

Accompaniment Styles, which creates an automatic “backing band” that responds to chords played on the keyboard.

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha PSR-EW300 (MSRP: $249.99) portable keyboard will ship in September.

Yamaha PSR-EW300 (MSRP: $249.99) portable keyboard will ship in September.

