July 12, 2017 — Postman, provider of the most complete API development environment available, today announced a major update to its free Postman app, version 5.0. Starting immediately, users of the Postman 5.0 will have limited-quantity access to many of the paid features of Postman Pro, intended to support small and individual development projects.

With today’s product release, all API developers can leverage the full power of Postman, with support at every stage of their workflow. Postman 5.0 is free to all users, and available as Mac, Windows and Linux native apps, as well as a Chrome app. The Postman free app has always included extensive collaboration, testing and automation features, making API development faster and easier. With Postman 5.0, the application now includes key features of Postman Pro; in particular, API monitoring, API documentation, mock servers and the Postman API.

“Postman firmly believes that developers deserve more,” said Abhinav Asthana, CEO and co-founder of Postman. “The growth and popularity of Postman Pro since its launch last year has demonstrated to us that these features should be available to all API developers, to make their workflow faster, easier and better.”

Postman 5.0 users will now be able to access some of the most popular features of Postman Pro for free, in small-project quantities. Users will be able to access Postman’s extensive private and public documentation feature (1000 views/month); run API monitoring calls (1000 calls/month); create & use mock servers (1000 server calls/month) and access Postman Collections via the Postman API (1000 API calls/month).

“Postman is a single, unified tool that has our API documentation and integration tests in one place,” said Dan Pastusek, Senior Platform Engineer at Imgur, a Postman Pro customer. “Using a shared Postman Collection means that our documentation will always be up to date.”

Postman Pro customers have more extensive support throughout their API workflow, starting with nearly unlimited access to documentation, mock servers and the Postman API. In addition, Pro users can send a higher number of free API monitoring calls (10,000/month) with an option to purchase discounted blocks of 500,000 calls for extensive monitoring work, and they have access to multiple Postman Pro integrations, such as GitHub, Slack, and others. Postman Pro also enables powerful team collaboration through a Team Library, with real-time collection updates, access controls and an activity feed.

"Postman has been incredibly helpful in communicating our API capabilities with customers," said David D. Chait, founder & CEO of Travefy. "Our development team has been wowed, but most importantly so have our customers. Postman has absolutely helped us convert prospects into customers."

"APIs have become today’s standard of B2B and B2C interchange. Players in the API economy are increasingly finding a need for management tools specifically designed to manage API-connected applications across each stage of the lifecycle,” said Julie Craig, Research Director for Enterprise Management Associates. “For example, both API providers and consumers need to monitor APIs for performance and availability but also need to test for accuracy, behavior changes and impact on their entire workflow. Tools that deliver full automation of the end-to-end monitoring and management function are critical in the API-first software world.”

About Postman

Postman, provider of the most complete API development environment available, is used by more than 3 million developers and 30,000 companies worldwide. Postman is an elegant, flexible tool used to build connected software via APIs—quickly, easily and accurately. Developers at industry-leading enterprises use Postman, which has offices in San Francisco, Bangalore and Austin. Postman is privately held, with funding from Nexus Venture Partners. Learn more at http://www.getpostman.com, or connect with Postman on Twitter via @postmanclient.