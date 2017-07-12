ecoFLEX Habitat N’ Home™ Park Avenue Hutch by New Age Pet According to the 2017-2018 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, there are 6.7 million U.S. households that own small animals. Twenty one percent of those households own guinea pigs, or 1.4 million homes.

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is proud to share great new housing and nutrition options for guinea pig owners in honor of Guinea Pig Appreciation Day, July 16, 2017. According to the 2017-2018 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, there are 6.7 million U.S. households that own small animals. Twenty one percent of those households own guinea pigs, or 1.4 million homes, meaning there are a lot of guinea pigs to celebrate on this day and every day. Of all the small pets, guinea pigs are one of the oldest domesticated pets dating back thousands of years. With their small and fluffy bodies, cute ears and easy-going personalities, it’s hard not to love them. Here’s a look at products manufactured by APPA members designed to help guinea pigs live a happy, healthy life:

New Digs

Guinea pigs can go green with the ecoFLEX Habitat N’ Home™ Park Avenue Hutch by New Age Pet. This all-in-one home includes a clean-out drawer, a clear front for viewing, multi-level fun for exploring and a top that lifts up for convenient access. It’s made from non-toxic recycled polymers and wood and is resistant to moisture, odor, mildew, and chipping. The cozy habitat does not absorb urine or feces and is easy to wipe clean. http://www.newagepet.net/

The new Kaytee CritterHome provides guinea pigs with plenty of space to lounge, eat and exercise. It’s available in large (30"L x 18"W) and extra-large (42"L x 18"W) sizes and features vibrant, transparent colors, with a deep, rounded base that removes in a snap to make cleaning a breeze. The accessible two doors located on the front and top is secured by Z-lock latches to keep your pet safe and sound. http://www.kaytee.com

Nibble Nibble Nibble

Every guinea pig deserves a treat to celebrate and Sunburst® Freeze Dried Fruits by Higgins is a great blend of healthy and savory ingredients that they can’t resist. This assortment is packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids and protected probiotics to support immunity. Owners can feel good about these treats as they are free of added sugars, sulfites, preservatives, gluten and GMO’s. http://www.higginspremium.com

A balanced and nutritious diet is important for any pet. Garden Select Adult Guinea Pig by Oxbow Animal Health contains all of the complete nutrition with a flavor profile hand-picked from Mother Nature’s kitchen. Select garden ingredients such as whole yellow pea, tomato, rosemary, and thyme give Garden Select its delectable, garden fresh flavor while a blend of three varieties of hand-selected hay provides the fiber pets need while encouraging enrichment and variety.

http://www.oxbowanimalhealth.com

Hey!Berries™ by Lafeber® Company are a tangy morsel of mango and papaya that gives guinea pigs the texture, energy and fiber they need and like. It looks like a small berry and is convenient for guineas to eat. The high-fiber, low-fat, and low-calcium treats help keep the digestive system moving properly, are low fat to keep the calories down, and low calcium to minimize the risk of urinary stones. Not only are they delicious but they make eating an experience that entertains guinea pigs.

http://www.lafeber.com

Bedding

There is nothing like some cozy bedding to make your guinea pig feel spoiled. Cozy ‘n Fresh by Planet Wise is made from 100% kiln-dried southern yellow pine pellets with wood carbon. The pine is formulated with the wood carbon to maximize odor control and absorption to keep the cage dry. This bedding is perfect for cages that are in common areas or for owners that would like to change the bedding a little less often.

http://www.planetwiseproducts.com/

For the all-natural guinea pig that likes its environment to be sustainable and fresh then the Complete Natural Carefresh® bedding by Healthy Pet is exactly what they need. It’s made from 100 percent sustainable and renewable paper fibers and completely biodegradable and compostable. In addition to the environmental benefits, the bedding leaves no dust and it’s easy to clean. Don’t worry about the odor, either because their Odor Stop formula has proven to suppress ammonia odors for 10 days. http://www.househomeandmore.com

