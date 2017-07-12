Islands Restaurants Says Cheers to 35 Years with New Summer Items

Islands Restaurants, known for its signature burgers, ice-cold drinks and laid-back tropical atmosphere, is celebrating summer – and the company’s 35th anniversary year – with the return of fan favorite menu items. Beginning July 12, guests can cheers to warmer weather with the Islands Golden Ale and seasonal menu items including the Waimea Burger.

Handcrafted exclusively by Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Islands Golden Ale is a medium-bodied draft beer with roasted malt flavors, floral hop aromas and a crisp, clean finish. Available only at Islands restaurants for a limited time, the craft beer was created to pair well with Islands’ signature burgers and fare.

“Over the years we’ve received a lot of requests from guests to bring back our Golden Ale, so we thought this would be a great beer to help us kick off summer and our 35th year,” said Islands’ President Michael Smith. “We hope guests will enjoy the celebratory brew with us all summer long!”

Perfect for a post-beach meal, the Waimea Burger is also returning for a limited time. Topped with Kalua pork, fresh grilled pineapple rings, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions smothered in a tangy teriyaki sauce, the sweet and savory flavors pair well with the ice-cold Golden Ale, or one of Islands’ many tropical cocktails.

In addition to the summertime menu items, guests can add a little paradise to their week with Islands’ happy hour deals in the bar area every Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and late night happy hour available at select locations. Happy hour selections include drinks like margaritas, mai tais and mojitos, and menu items including Beachside Sliders, Island Nachos and Cheddar Fries.

First opened in Los Angeles 35 years ago, Islands’ founder Tony DeGrazier started the company with a simple vision – to serve great food in a friendly atmosphere. From one location to 56 across Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii, the company has stayed true to that original vision, has more than 3,800 employees and sells approximately 4 million burgers each year.

For more information, follow Islands on Twitter and Instagram via @IslandsBurgers and like Islands at http://www.facebook.com/IslandsRestaurants.

Founded in 1982, Islands focuses on providing the finest quality food and an outstanding guest experience. The company’s philosophy that eating out should not be complicated is reflected in the simple, fresh ingredients found in its signature burgers that are never frozen, daily fresh cut fries and the best tropical drinks around – all served in a laid back, beach-inspired environment. The Carlsbad-based company operates 56 restaurants throughout California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii. For more information visit http://www.islandsrestaurants.com.