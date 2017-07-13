No Youth Football Player Goes Home Hungry

The Hub City Tar Heels, a Compton Non-Profit Youth Tackle Football Organization for ages 6-14 is gearing up for the new football season, which starts official practices on July 24, 2017. However, to keep kids busy and off the streets, the Tar Heels practice all summer long and include a free complete nutritional dinner after each evening practice. The menu includes the best pasta, chicken, vegetables, and large milk to help the players recover, and stay strong. Organization president Wilson Mays grew up in the area and this is his way of giving back to the community. Parent Ben Burns was completely overwhelmed with what the organization. “The sense of community… feeding fantastic dinners to all the players, coaches, and anyone else who shows up is completely unheard of. I’ve never seen anything like it!” says Burns.

The Hub City Tar Heels are preparing for their first season in the Southern California Florida Youth Football League, where they compete at home and away against 9 other teams in the region.

"Our program is all about teaching kids not only how to play football the right way, but how to succeed in life," says 12u Head Coach Ron White.

Practices take place Monday -Thursday from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Compton High School. (601S Acacia Ave. Compton, CA 90220)

Hub City Tar Heels are now recruiting 6 -14 year olds (NO WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS) for all positions. Contact President Wilson Mays for more information: 310-251-3080 http://www.hubcitytarheels.com