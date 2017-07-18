Orange Mobiles Smart Store Concept “What we like in the solutions provided by MTI is the ease-of-use and interactivity for our customers,”

Mobile Technologies Inc. (MTI), a global leader in mobile device display technologies, is one of Orange France’s retail merchandising security providers for Orange Mobile’s pioneering Smart Store Concept.

“Retailers and telecommunications companies around the world are looking for innovative security and tablet mobility solutions that focus on sales and increased customer engagement,” said David Everson, Director of Global Marketing for MTI. “With the expansion of multiple categories within consumer electronics, now more than ever retailers are looking for a single security provider that can offer a full catalog of solutions allowing customers to fully interact with these devices.”

In addition to mobile phones and tablets, new categories like watches, drones, cameras/DSLRs, Bluetooth speakers and headphones have unique security requirements, requiring these devices to be powered and secured while providing full interactivity for the end-use customer. Today’s most efficient loss prevention solutions need to meet many requirements to succeed within a variety of categories. They need to be easy to use, integrate into existing fixtures, and allow for fast re-merchandising during planogram updates.

“What we like in the solutions provided by MTI is the ease-of-use and interactivity for our customers,” said Sylvie Richard, Merchandising Project Manager for Orange Concept Stores. “The design and form factor easily integrated into our fixture system and the focus is on the devices, not the security system. The system is reliable but also discreet. MTI offers a perfect complement of solutions with Freedom Micro, Freedom Core II and Enterprise Tablet Pro. These solutions offer a complete retail experience for both consumer electronics and tablet mobility initiatives as our customers shop throughout our stores.”

MTI's London Sales Team has deployed and installed over 45,000 mobile device security positions across Europe, including major telecommunications and retail locations, all of whom utilize MTI's cost-effective yet powerful loss prevention solutions. Globally, MTI has over 2 Million security positions installed. For more information, please contact our London office at: +44.208.8341760

For over 40 years, MTI has been a global leader in mobile device display technologies, developing solutions that deliver the highest level of merchandising security for consumer electronics and mobile enterprise applications allowing products, sales and service to be the focus, while security operates efficiently in the background. For more information please visit: mobiletechinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and 154,000 employees worldwide at March 31st 2017, including 95,000 employees in France. Present in 29 countries, the Group has a total customer base of 265 million customers worldwide March 31st 2017, including 203 million mobile customers and 19 million fixed broadband customers. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan “Essentials2020” which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris and on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information on the internet and on your mobile: http://www.orange.com, http://www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr. Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited. Press contact +33 (1) 44 44 93 93

